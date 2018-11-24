FOOTBALL: Bishop McNamara falls in state championship to Immaculate Conception

CHAMPAIGN — On the 40th anniversary of his first IHSA State Championship appearance, Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni coached his ninth title game.

But similar to that ill-fated autumn night 40 years ago, the Irish couldn’t quite push through Friday, falling to Immaculate Conception 31-21 at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois.

The Irish ended their season at 12-2, with both losses coming to their Metro Suburban Conference rivals.

“We played hard; we played well; we just got beat,” Zinanni said. “Tonight, they were the better team; that’s all.”

IC Catholic’s Kyle Franklin capped off an eight-play, 52-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown just a handful of minutes into the game to give the Knights an early 7-0 lead.

Franklin capped his stellar sophomore campaign with 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. His 10 yards per carry Friday was more than twice what he had against the Irish in the Knights’ 21-20 victory earlier this season.

“Their tailback is a tough kid and missed a lot of tackles, and we’re not used to that,” Zinanni said. “[Franklin] and the quarterback, that was the show, along with their huge offensive line.”

That quarterback, senior Khalil Saunders, was as impressive as Franklin. After the Irish tied it up on a Tyler Hiller to Wilson Netherton 42-yard touchdown, Saunders capped off a rapid three-play, 60-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown to put the Irish down a score again.

Saunders complimented Franklin’s performance with a 25-carry, 114-yard night of his own. Irish linebacker Logan Johnson said the defense simply didn’t do what it needed to do on every play to stop the Knights’ fearsome ground game.

“Every play, you’ve got to be on your toes,” Johnson said. “If you’re not on your toes, you don’t play hard and know your assignment every play, you get beat like we just got beat.”

But the Irish were able to go blow-for-blow with the Knights’ potent offense in the first half. Running back Tyshon King added to his area single-season rushing touchdown record with his 48th of the season on a 1-yard score with 2:03 left in the second quarter.

The touchdown tied the game at 14 and was part of a dynamic 66-yard half from the bruising Irish running back, despite the Knights predominantly running a goal line defense with six down linemen for a majority of the second quarter.

“Our offensive line is small, but we’re very strong,” senior guard T.J. Nehls said. “We had faith in our offensive line, one of the biggest strengths for us.”

But coming out of the second half, the Irish and their running game were forced with a severe blow when King was held out of the game for precautionary reasons while undergoing concussion protocol.

By the time King was cleared to return late in the third, the Irish faced a 10-point deficit. Without their top dog, the Irish offense struggled to get re-established on a drizzly Friday night.

“I felt good; I was just waiting to get back in,” King said. “I knew the team wanted me out there; they needed me out there, and I didn’t want to let my team down.”

It appeared the Irish were ready to make a push when powerback Dorian Autman plundered in for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.

But Franklin responded with the biggest play of the game, a one-cut, 60-yard burst of speed to the endzone to put the Knights up 31-21 and cap the night.

“I’m so proud of this team, what they accomplished and how they came together,” Zinanni said. “And they got the younger kids to believe, so I think we’ll be back for a while.”

The 16 seniors have been a part of one of the most interesting four-year stretches in the 44-year tenure of Zinanni. They were a part of two of the nine state-qualifying teams in Zinanni’s distinguished career.

“For us to bounce back and play how we played, it sucked being a runner up, but I’m proud of these guys,” King said. “It’s been a brotherhood throughout the season, and I love these guys.”

And as for Zinanni, Irish fans can expect him back for at least a 45th year.

“What else am I gonna do?” Zinanni said. “I love these kids and every group is a new group — the communities, the families, the alumni.

“[Bishop McNamara] is a special place, and I really enjoy it.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

King finished with 74 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and also had one reception for 9 yards. Hiller went 9-of-22 for 101 yards, a touchdown and an interception and added 64 yards on nine carries. Owen Jackson had four carries for 42 yards and two catches for 14 yards.

Manny Harris had an interception. King forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Caleb Smith had a sack and forced fumble. Damian Thornton, Ethan Perakis and Nehls had two tackles for loss apiece.