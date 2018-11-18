ROUNDUP: Weekend prep sports scores

Daily Journal Report

<strong>Richards Tournament</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 61, Oak Lawn 42</strong>

The Kays finished a perfect 4-0 to win the Richards tournament during the weekend.

Ambranette Storr dominated for the Kays, finishing with a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as tournament MVP.

Jennifer Sotello, Avery Jackson and Keshauna Pitts added nine points a piece.

Sotello also had six steals and three rebounds, Pitts had seven steals, three rebounds and three assists, and Jackson had three steals.

<strong>Timberwolf Tip-Off</strong>

<strong>Championship match</strong>

<strong>Bismarck-Hanning 35, Watseka 31</strong>

Kennedy Bauer finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Natalie Schroeder had 10 points.

<strong>3rd-Place Match</strong>

<strong>Herscher 43, Armstrong-Potomac 35</strong>

Mya Johanson led the Tigers with 19 points followed by 12 points from Mattie Brown.

Megan Berns added eight points.

<strong>Milford 46, Cissna Park 24</strong>

Hannah Boyer finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bearcats.

Kaylee Warren followed with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jakki Mowery had 10 points and eight steals.

For Cissna Park, Sloan Boyce led the Timberwolves with eight points and five rebounds.

Taya Kissack added five points and three assists.

<strong>Momence 30, Tri-Point 21</strong>

Brooke Kelly led Momence and nearly outscored Tri-Point by herself with 17 points, and Mya Keen added five points.For Tri-Point, Sierra Hummel led with seven points, and Ellanie Dyrby had six points.

<strong>Lady Comet Classic</strong>

<strong>Championship Match</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 51, Coal City 29</strong>

In the first-ever Lady Comet Classic, the host Comets walked away as champions.Antoinette Hill dominated the floor, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Comets.

Jaden Christian followed with 14 points, and Kylie Balgemann added seven points and eight rebounds.

<strong>3rd-Place Match</strong>

<strong>G-SW 63, Manteno 16</strong>

Kaitlynn Kavanaugh led the Panthers with 11 points in their third-place victory.

Paige Patterson and Kylie Hawks each added nine points, and Emma Hennessy chipped in eight points.For Manteno, Ashlyn Wischnowski finished with seven points and four rebounds, and McKenna Skyberg had four points and six rebounds.

<strong>Ladycat Classic</strong>

<strong>Peotone 60, Tinley Park 52 (OT)</strong>

Mae Graffeo flashed her dominance for the Blue Devils, finishing with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Rachel Paw followed with 13 points and three steals, and Samantha Gwizada also added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 85, T.F. North 40</strong>

Evey Evans continued her scoring onslaught in the Ladycat Classic, finishing with 25 points to lead the Boilers.

Zoie Langlois followed with 20 points, and Avery Kemp added nine points.

<strong>Central 43, Westmont 39</strong>

Riley Thompson was on top of her game for the Comets, leading them with 18 points.

Kamryn Grice followed with 10 points, and Caitlin Gerdes added seven points.

<strong>Trinity Tournament</strong>

<strong>Championship Match</strong>

<strong>Trinity 48, HRK 46</strong>

Allie Battrell led the Eagles with 16 points and seven rebounds in the Eagles’ championship victory.

Veronica Harwood followed with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Leigh Cleggert had 11 points and four rebounds.

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Trinity Tournament Championship</strong>

<strong>Trinity 80, Grace Christian 42</strong>

Dylan Hassett led the Eagles with 21 points, which earned him his 1,000th career point.

Jared Oates followed with 18 points, and Max McCleary added 13 points.

<strong>SWIMMING</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Megan Schroeder took home ninth place in the 100 breaststroke in the IHSA state meet with a time of 1:04.83.

As a team, the Boilers finished in 34th place out of 100 competing schools.

<strong>COLLEGE BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>KCC 58, DACC 50</strong>

Paige Hacker led the Cavaliers with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Alexis Martin followed with 11 points and three assists, and Meara Tilstra added 10 points and nine rebounds.