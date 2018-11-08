FOOTBALL: Week 12 Capsules

Brock Netter

<strong>8-Man Football State Championship</strong>

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park vs Alden-Hebron at Monmouth College</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m. Friday

Players to watch: M-CP — QB Jared Schunke, RB Kennedy Kunsch, WR Nick Allen; Alden-Hebron — QB Brad Judson, TE Gideon Schauer, TE Tomi Mor

Preview: These two teams already have met, and M-CP put up 78 points on the Giants. However, that was a month ago, and this is for the top prize in the state. Both teams will empty their arsenals and pull out tricks they haven’t had to use all season to hoist that trophy. Here’s the difference: M-CP has much more depth and a faster offense the Giants struggled to keep up with. If the Bearcats can shut down the Giants’ passing game, the title is the theirs.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 49, Alden-Hebron 28

<strong>Class 3A Quarterfinal</strong>

<strong>(6) Monmouth-Roseville at (15) Herscher</strong>

Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: Herscher — QB Carter Hendrix, RB Matt Dorsey, WR Camden Berns; Monmouth-Roseville — QB Addison Fletcher, RB C.J. Daniel, WR Jammony Skinner

Preview: Balance, balance and more balance. There might not be a more even matchup in the state this week. Both teams possess a 1,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher. Defensively for the Tigers, containing Skinner (13 touchdown catches) on the outside will be key. For the Titans, keeping Hendrix (898 rushing yards) in the pocket will be key. However, once again, it all could come down to Jacob Schultz and the kicking game. He came through last week; no reason to think he can’t do it once more on a bigger stage.

Pick: Herscher 24, Monmouth-Roseville 21

<strong>Class 4A Quarterfinal</strong>

<strong>(3) Richmond-Burton at (2) Coal City</strong>

Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: Coal City — QB Payton Hutchings, RB Daniel Jezik, TE Austin Pullara; Richmond-Burton — QB Jacob Huber, RB Mike Kaufman, WR Jake Bassett

Preview: If you like defensive slugfests and possibly no scoring at all, this is the game for you. These are two of the top defenses in the state. The Coalers have given up 70 points all season with six shutouts, and the Rockets have allowed just 74 points with three shutouts. Last week, Coal City put up 20 unanswered points, and Richmond-Burton generated nearly no offense at all aside from the Kaufman touchdown. The play-action from Hutchings to Pullara will make the difference.

Pick: Coal City 20, Richmond-Burton 10

<strong>(2) Bishop McNamara at (10) Effingham</strong>

Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: Bishop McNamara — QB Tyler Hiller, RB Tyshon King, RB Owen Jackson; Effingham — QB Landon Wolfe, RB Kendall Ballman, WR Tristan Duncan

Preview: This will be the biggest test the Irish have faced since IC Catholic. Effingham is very well-balanced, as Wolfe has thrown for just less than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Ballman has run for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Flaming Hearts also have won nine straight games. However, it’s strength of schedule isn’t exactly the greatest. The one team they played that can match the caliber of the Irish was Taylorville, which beat the Hearts 64-20. Now that we’ve seen what the Irish’s passing game really is capable of, watch out.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 38, Effingham 24