CROSS COUNTRY: Central boys, Herscher girls claim regional titles

KANKAKEE — Strong easterly winds didn’t seem to affect the Central boys or Herscher girls Saturday during the Class 1A Cross Country Bishop McNamara Regional at Kankakee Community College, as both teams cruised to first-place finishes.

The Central boys grabbed five Top-10 finishes for a score of 28, and all of Herscher’s girls placed in the Top 20 for a 45-point total.

The schools advance both teams to next Saturday’s Class 1A Sectional at Lisle, as the Central girls took fifth and the Herscher boys took third.

With the wind at his back, Central’s Isaiah Ditta crossed the finish line at 15:46, besting his All-Area time by 1 second and beating the second-place finisher, Herscher’s Drew Rogers, by 7 seconds.

Ditta’s strategy from coach David Ladehoff? Use the wind at your back, and hit the first mile at a sub-five-minute pace to see who could keep up.

“Drew and I have gone back and forth all season,” Ditta said. “With all the factors today, it was nice to beat my time and compete with everyone.”

After Rogers’ 15:53 finish, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James came in third with 15:56, followed by Central’s Jeremy Snejberg at 15:59.

Beecher’s leading ladies, Tori Fasano and Hailey Janssen, took first and second individually with times of 18:42 and 18:46, respectively, helping the Bobcats place second overall with 80 points.

Herscher’s top runner, Molly Raymond, would cross the finish line about 30 seconds later at 19:12, followed by Peotone’s Gracie Battiano at 19:30 and Herscher’s Jillian Milton at 19:44.

Fasano overcame her senior teammate in the home stretch after three miles of following in her foot steps.

“My goal was to stay with Hailey the whole time,” Fasano said. “I was able to keep up, but she was taking on the wind, so I think that helped me in the end.”

Janssen said she’s happy they both finished in less than 19 minutes and to finally have some competition to push her after a stand-still year last year.

“I was surprised with myself getting 18:46 and tackling the wind the entire time. Tori just ran really smart,” Janssen said. “She’s pushed me to better myself all year, so if anyone deserves it, it’s her.”

Winning isn’t new to the Central boys or Herscher girls. The teams are ranked first and third in the state, respectively.

Herscher hopes to hold onto its No. 3 ranking, as it moves into sectionals still missing its top runner, sophomore Josie Mendell, because of a foot injury.

“We’re not quite where we want to be for state,” Herscher coach Rick Livesey said. “You’re at the stage now where you’re just trying to keep everyone healthy, and we’re trying to get Josie back to full health.”

Out of 12 competing teams, the top seven advance to the sectional, along with the top five individuals from each race.

For the boys, Paxton-Buckley-Loda tallied 78 points to take second over Herscher’s 119. Joliet Catholic Academy won fourth on a tie-breaker over Iroquois West; both teams scored 120 points, but JCA’s sixth runner finished better. Chicago Christian took sixth with 183, and Beecher snagged the final slot in seventh with 205 points, just 11 points ahead of Peotone.

Rounding out the advancing girls’ teams were Bishop McNamara in third with 106, Peotone in fourth with 117 and Central in fifth with 121. Both Joliet Catholic Academy and Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored 140 points, with JCA again winning the tie-breaker for sixth.