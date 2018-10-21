YOUTH: Bradley Central holds reunion for state champs

Twenty years ago, the Bradley Central Knights baseball team won the school’s only IESA State Championship, and last Saturday, the Knights gathered together to celebrate and remember their accomplishments.

The school hosted a 20-year reunion for former players, coaches and their families, first at the school’s baseball field and then at the Hoppy Pig in Bradley. About a dozen current and former teachers and administrators were on hand.

Reid Savoie, a player on the team and current athletic director at the school, was in charge of the event. He said he appreciated being able to celebrate the team from multiple perspectives.

“As the athletic director, it was an honor to recognize the best baseball team in school history,” Savoie said. “As a player, it was very humbling to see so many current and former faces of the school all gather to celebrate and reminisce.”

A notable missing figure from the reunion was coach Todd Schweizer, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 53. Schweizer was an educator and coach for more than 30 years for a handful of sports, but the 1998 Knights were his most successful squad.

“He was like another father to me — everything he did with us was intense,” Savoie said. “The way he coached us, the way he got on us, the way he motivated us, but most importantly, the way he loved us.

“I miss him dearly, and I know that all of the other guys echo that sentiment.”

The other two coaches, Bob Long and Kevin Arthur, were on hand. Savoie said having former coaches, as well as teachers, present was a nice way to symbolize the importance they had in the players’ lives as they have grown into adults themselves.

“I’m of the opinion that it truly takes a village to raise our youth,” Savoie said. “And with this group of people, it’s easy to see why now, as adults, we were able to be so successful on and off the field.”