FOOTBALL: Kays' season ends with dramatic one-point loss

KANKAKEE — The difference between winning and losing is razor thin, and after Friday, nobody knows that better than Kankakee.

Down by one point with 1:26 left in its home Southland Conference game against Rich East, it had the length of the field to drive to win. But with just over 30 seconds remaining, quarterback Tyjuane Stewart had his pass intercepted by Aaron King to end the game with a 15-14 Rockets victory.

The loss dropped the Kays to 4-5 on the season, ending their outside chance at an IHSA playoff berth.

“This one burned pretty bad,” Kays coach Omar Grant said. “Our emotions run deep and I think are kids are starting to have that pride in our program ... they gave me everything and left their souls out there on the field.”

It was an inauspicious start for the Kays on both sides of the ball. Defensively, not only did they have to go to-to-toe with a rumbling Rockets’ ground game, but a twist in the Rockets offense was the cause for confusion.

Prior to some plays, the Rockets would simulate a snap, with offensive linemen on one side leaving their stance as if they were pulling for a block. However, the Rockets’ center wouldn’t snap the ball, resulting in what looked like a false start.

Although the center moved like he was snapping, and quarterback Jeremy Lee opened his hands to simulate receiving a snap, both of which are illegal by IHSA rules, the Kays were flagged for offsides when they jumped, which happened four times in the first half.

“I don’t think that initially, the (officials) knew what to call, but I try not to challenge them too much,” Grant said. “We just made the adjustment and finally stopped jumping.”

Aside from the theatrics, the Rockets were winning battles in the trenches and it showed in the ground game. Led by Lee’s 81 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, the Rockets accumulated 145 yards on the ground. Lee also threw a touchdown pass to Chris Smith that gave the Rockets a 15-0 lead at the half.

But the Kays defense made necessary adjustments and were a refreshed unit in the second half, a half in which they held the Rockets to 114 total yards.

Grant, who credited former Kays coach and current Rockets coach Cornell Middlebrooks’ gameplan, said the defense made adjustments to get penetration from its linebackers.

“We were struggling getting penetration, and I tip my hat to coach Middlebrook and the scheme that they had,” Grant said. “We started having our line bear crawl and create piles, and that freed up our linebackers to make some plays.”

And the Kays were a tale of two units on offense as well. After being shut out in the first half, the Kays picked up a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half. Stewart capped off a seven-play, 61-yard drive in the third quarter with a five-yard score. On the Kays’ next possession, Mattias Clark found space and ran a 45-yard touchdown that made it a 15-14 game.

“I think (offensive coordinator Ben) Clark did a good job of making adjustments at halftime,” Grant said. “I don’t know if we were playing lethargic, playing not to make mistakes, we just didn’t play aggressive, like we normally have been. We gave them a pep talk at the half and they came out guns blazing.”

The Kays had a final sliver of hope when they took over at their own three-yard line with 1:26 on the clock before King ended the Kays’ season.

The Kays fell short of the required five wins to qualify for the playoffs which meant that for 11 seniors, they played in their last high school football game on Friday.

“The blood, sweat and tears that they put in, the culture of this program is shifting,” Grant said. “Those few seniors that we did have exude that; the hard work, dedication and family that we’re trying to instill in our program.”

Stat Book

Stewart was 9-for-15 passing for 117 yards and two interceptions. He added nine carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Clark had 11 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Pittman had four carries for 23 yards. Taylor had four catches for 54 yards.