SOCCER: IW's Camarena dominating the soccer pitch

It’s been a whirlwind of a soccer season for Iroquois West.

It’s dealt with injuries, tournament cancellations and now it is dealing with the fact the team didn’t win its own tournament last week.

However, one extremely huge bright spot for the 14-5 Raiders has been junior forward Diego Camarena.

Camarena, who moved up from his midfielder position last season to forward this season is reaping the benefits much more than he and the team could have foreseen.

“I knew he played striker before, so I told him I was going to make him up,” Iroquois West coach Rich Alvarez said. “He took it over, and I’d say he’s done pretty well. It gets tough, and he gets double-, sometimes triple-, teamed by other guys, but even in those situations, he still outplays everybody. He works incredibly hard, and I couldn’t be more proud of what he’s done.”

The junior not only leads the area in goals scored, he leads the entire country in scoring with 62 goals.

Just to put that in perspective, there are more than 10,000 soccer players in the country. Yet, the most prolific goal scorer resides in Gilman.

He leads the next highest goal scorer, Tommy Pederson, of Blue Ridge High School in Lakeside, Ariz., by 10 goals.

“I never expected or anticipated being the leading goal scorer in the country,” Camarena said. “I knew I’d have to step up to that striker position if no one else could. But I never imagined this would happen.”

It wasn’t supposed to be like this for Camarena, although he isn’t complaining.

He initially was supposed to be joined up front by his cousin, Omar, to form one of the best scoring duos in the state.

However, Omar suffered a torn ACL in the first game, which ended his season and left Diego to be the guy up front, and he’s shown to be more than enough.

“That would have been deadly,” Camarena said. “That easily would have been game over for any team we played. Honestly, if [Omar] was playing, I would have been feeding him the ball, but I had to step up and fill his shoes as well.”

The Raiders only have played 19 games this season, and Camarena hasn’t scored in two of them. That means it took him 17 games to net 62 goals, which is 3.64 goals per game.

“I never expected or anticipated to be the leading goal scorer in the country,” Camarena said. “As a kid, I’ve always played striker, right wing or left wing. But I started as a midfield by freshman and sophomore year, which worked out well. In the end, I always try and do what’s best for the team.”

But it’s not just the goals that make him the player he is. He also leads the team in assists with 19.

“I understand that my vision on the soccer field is pretty good,” Camarena said. “Not to brag or boast, but I’m aware. The team trusts me a lot now, and I try to find guys like Angel [Barajas], especially on corner kicks and in the open field when I see that other guys have a better shot than I do.”

Heading into Wednesday’s Class 1A Regional game against Coal City, Camarena undoubtedly will be looking to score. However, even if he doesn’t, it’s fine.

“It doesn’t have to be me. As long as the ball goes in and we win, I’m happy.”