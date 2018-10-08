2-Minute Drill: Putting on a show

There are just two weeks left in the season, and I can’t decide if I’m happy or sad about it.

Happy because that means playoffs are around the corner, and I get to go on road trips to see different football venues around the state.

Sad because playoffs also mean the end of the season is near.

While I try to make up my mind on that, here’s this week’s Two-Minute Drill:

<strong>Quick Hits</strong>

Here are the scores from week seven’s area slate:

• Bishop McNamara 38, Aurora Christian 13

• Kankakee 44, Bloom 37

• Coal City 24, Manteno 0

• Herscher 31, Peotone 27

• Milford-Cissna Park 78, Alden-Hebron 34

• Central 34, P-B-L 13

• Dwight 51, Iroquois West 6

• Wilmington 38, Reed-Custer 13

• Watseka 22, Seneca 16

• Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49, Momence 7

• Homewood-Flossmoor 48, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14

<strong>Grinder of the Week</strong>

So many players could be named here, but Carter Hendrix earned it this week by performing when his team needed him the most.

Understanding what was on the line, Hendrix put up about 400 yards of total offense by himself, including his most clutch moment to date.

Trailing 27-24 with only a few minutes left, he drove the Tigers into the red zone and tossed a clutch 12-yard pass to Elliot Engelman with less than a minute left to inch the Tigers closer to a playoff spot with just two games left.

Hopefully, he didn’t completely empty his bag of tricks because Herscher will need it against Plano on Friday.

<strong>Stars on the rise</strong>

Hendrix wasn’t the only player in the area to compile more than 300 yards of total offense by himself.

Milford-Cissna Park’s Angel Salinas had an absolute field day against Alden-Hebron racking up 356 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Salinas also is just a freshman, so the Bearcats have a building block for the next three years.

Central’s Jay Lemenager has a certain swagger about him.

Ever since that 0-2 start, the young sophomore has been flinging that football and carving up secondaries like it’s his day job.

He torched P-B-L’s defense and set a new school record with 394 passing yards in the process. Oh, he’s only a sophomore.

<strong>Happy Trails</strong>

Sadly, two more area teams are out of the playoff race.

While Reed-Custer certainly has taken major steps forward to becoming a quality program, it endured the first steps in the process.

The Comets battled through some tough games and created classic moments, even through their share of losses.

They scored 28 points in the fourth quarter against Herscher, and took undefeated Lisle to overtime in the hardest game of the Lions’ season to date.

Those hard lessons build the foundations of programs on the rise, and the Comets showed they need to be taken seriously in the future.

Bradley-Bourbonnais also was eliminated after tough back-to-back losses to Metea Valley and Homewood-Flossmoor.

The Boilers started out 2-0, relying mostly on their defense. But the offense never quite pieced it all together, scoring just 12.9 points per game since then.

With the loaded schedule they play, 12.9 wasn’t going to cut it unless the defense turned into the 1985 Chicago Bears, 2000 Baltimore Ravens or 2013 Seattle Seahawks.

However, with two very winnable games (Thornridge, 1-6, and Lockport, 0-7) still on the schedule, they can end their season on a high note and build momentum for 2019.

<strong>Can’t miss games</strong>

Coal City at Reed-Custer

P-B-L at Watseka

Kankakee at Crete-Monee

Plano at Herscher