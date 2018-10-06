ROUNDUP: Week 7 football scores

Wilmington 38, Reed-Custer 14

Daily Journal Staff Report

Wilmington improved to 4-3 overall with a convincing 38-14 win over host Reed-Custer on Friday.

Conner Dempsay rushed for 182 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns to pace Wilminton, and Trey Shaw added 144 yards on 10 attempts and three TDs. Sam Hafner led the defense with eight solo tackles, and Antonio Tafoya had six stops.

Josh Loomis paced the Comets by completing 11-of-25 passes for 229 yards and two scores. Ryan Shephard led the defense with 11 tackles, including nine solos.

Reed-Custer now is 2-5 on the season.

Bishop McNamara 38, Aurora Central Catholic 13

Weather ultimately called the game in the third quarter, but not before the Irish handled their business.

Tyshon King finished with 27 carries for 147 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Irish, and Tyler Hiller completed 7-of-11 passes for 170 yards.

Payton Gerberding hauled in six catches for 141 yards, and Manny Harris added a kick return for a touchdown.

The Irish officially are playoff bound at 6-1.

Coal City 24, Manteno 0

Coal City locked up a playoff berth with the big win over Manteno, as Daniel Jezik rushed for 106 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. Connor Skubic added 84 yards on 16 attempts, and Cole Garcia rushed for 23 yards and a TD.

Payton Hutchings completed 6-of-13 passes for 59 yards. Ryan Wasielewski led the defense with seven tackles and intercepted a pass.

Caleb Borkenhagen completed 16-of-25 passes for 101 yard for the Panthers.

The Coalers are playoff bound sitting at 6-1 overall, and Manteno now is 1-6.

Dwight 51, Iroquois West 6

Logan Graham was the workhorse for the Trojans, rushing for 210 yards on 14 attempts with four touchdowns. Cal Schultz and Jodan Emmons also scored touchdowns, and Coltom Holm tossed a 18-yard TD pass to Chris Bement. J.C. Santos booted a 19-yard field goal.

Dominick Khatter caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Landon Hobbs for the Raiders.

The Trojans improved to 4-3 overall while Iroquois West fell to 0-7.

Watseka 22, Seneca 16

The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, improving to 4-3 overall.

Anthony Quinn tossed two touchdown passes, and Conner Curry electrified the crowd with an 89-yard kickoff return for a TD.

Blake Castonguay caught a 15-yard strike in the first quarter, and Justin Bunting hauled in a 35-yard pass with mere seconds left in the fourth quarter to wrap up the victory.

Quinn completed 14-of-20 passes for 187 yards, and Jameson Cluver rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries. Castonguay caught six balls for 87 yards.

Tyler Durflinger led the Warrior defense with 12 solo tackles, and Justin McTaggart collected eight stops.

Central 34, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13

Jay Lemenager had 394 passing yards to pace the Comets, including three TD passes. He added 108 rushing yards on 13 carries and a TD.

Canyon Burrow caught 12 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, and Jacob Shoven had 11 catches for 83 yards and a score. Trevor Meier had two catches for 78 yards and a TD, and Dane Thorne had 14 carries for 73 yards and a TD.

Central improves to 5-2 overall.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Momenc<strong>e 7</strong>

Kobey Mazur connected with Seth Hamman for the Redskins’ lone score of the night.

Mazur finished 16-of-40 passing for 197 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

The Redskins sit at 1-6 on the season.

