ROUNDUP: Thursday's prep sports scores

Daily Journal Staff Report

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Manteno 2, Herscher 1</strong>

With the Panthers’ victory against the Tigers, they have clinched the Interstate Eight Conference championship.

It’s also their 17th straight victory on the season.

Colton Holland and Bryce Vorwald each connected with the back of the net, and Alec Miller and Kevin Roedl had an assist each.

Elliot Nicks finished with seven saves.

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

<strong>Watseka 2, Dwight 0 (25-10, 25-6)</strong>

Kennedy Bauer finished with 10 digs and eight kills to lead the Warriors.

Kennedy McTaggart added five kills with three blocks, and Grace Smith and Cassie Peters passed out nine and seven assists, respectively.

<strong>Cissna Park 2, Momence 0 (26-16, 25-19)</strong>

Sloan Boyce finished with eight kills and three aces for the Timberwolves.

Anna Jennings notched 17 assists and 14 digs, and Erica Walder added 10 digs and six kills.

Kristen Walder chipped in four kills.

<strong>Lincoln-Way West 2, Bradley- Bourbonnais 1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-27)</strong>

Liz Schriner led the Boilers with 10 kills and three aces.

Reece Brown dished out 21 assists along with three aces, and Chloe Memenga and Mallory Januski added 10 and six kills, respectively.

<strong>Kankakee 2, Crete-Monee 0 (25-18, 25-18)</strong>

Adi Pereda finished the game with 14 assists and three kills to lead the Kays.

Aariasha Dabney collected a team-high six kills, and Ashley Pereda and Makayla Mondy added five kills a piece.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-17, 25-20)</strong>

Kaitlynn Kavanaugh finished with six kills and three blocks for the Panthers.

Madelyn Storm finished with 12 digs and three aces, Kennedy Fair had 10 assists, and Carson Halpin added five kills.