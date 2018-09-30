ROUNDUP: Saturday's prep sports scores

<strong>Wausau (Wis.) Newman Catholic 58, Milford-Cissna Park 34</strong>

The Bearcats suffered their first loss of the season when they crossed into Wisconsin.

Jared Schunke finished 8-of-16 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 12 carries for 42 yards.

Kennedy Kunsch led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown. Nick Allen added 63 rushing yards and a touchdown along with a receiving touchdown.

Penn Stoller had a rushing touchdown, and Angel Salinas topped out with 72 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Bearcats (3-1) are back in action Friday at home against Alden-Hebron.

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Iroquois West 2, Hoopeston 0</strong>

Diego Camarena botched a goal and an assist, and Jon Gonzalez found the back of the net.

Ulises Aguilera finished with four saves.

<strong>CROSS COUNTRY</strong>

<strong>Lisle Invitational</strong>

Herscher girls finished in second place, falling to Wheaton St. Francis 51-53.

Josie Mendel led the way, as she finished in second place with a time of 20:07.

Molly Raymond finished in sixth with a 20:13 time, and Jillian Milton was in eighth at 20:25.

Kylie Lockwood took 19th (21:07), and Natalie Rink rounded out the team in 24th (21:27).

<strong>TVC Invitational</strong>

Beecher girls took first place with a total of 25, led by Tori Fasano’s time of 19:03, which earned her first place individually in the meet.

Hailey Janssen was two seconds behind Fasano in second place with a 19:05, and Kasey Swanson claimed fourth place with a time of 20:13.

Rounding out the Bobcats were Christina Wang in eighth (21:11) and Carla Snyder in 12th (22:04).

Central finished in second place with a total of 42, led by Kendall Antons in fifth place with a time of 20:24.

Kaliegh Ladehoff finished in sixth place, topping out at 20:55, and Olzea Smolinski was in seventh-place at 21:08.

Rounding out the Comets was Alexis Ward in 11th (21:46) and Fallon Gray in 18th (23:55).

On the boy’s side, Central claimed first place with a total of 17, led by Isaiah Ditta’s time of 15:49, which not only earned him first place but also set a new course record.

Directly behind him in second place was Jeremy Snejberg with a time of 15:52, and Trevor Swanson took third place in 16:16.

Rounding out the Comets were Blake Stua in fifth (16:51) and Jerod Snejberg in sixth (16:55).

For Iroquois West, which finished in fourth with a total of 99, Conner Price took seventh place with a time of 17:03, and Ty Pankey was in 20th at 18:07.

<strong>GOLF</strong>

<strong>Grant Park Invitational</strong>

Beecher took first with a total score of 343.

Austin Behrens led the way with an 80, and Brady Serafin shot an 83.

Eric Stasko finished with an 87, and Brendan Bunte posted a 93.

The host Dragons claimed second with a total of 344.

Ryan Dulin led the way with a round of 78, and David Palan had an 85.

Hunter Schneider shot an 89, and Daniel Palan finished with a 92.

Bishop McNamara finished in third with a total of 347.

Keegan Adamson shot the lowest round of the day with a 73, followed by Domink Koziol’s score of 86.

Jared Bom posted a 90, and Trenton Koenig had a 98.

Watseka took home fourth with a total of 351.

Lukas Ball and Cam Barragee each shot a round of 80.

Dylan Harris posted a 93, and Jordan Schroeder scored a 98.

Peotone claimed fifth with a total of 384.

John Schubbe led the way with a round of 87, followed by Mitchell Janik’s score of 94.

Collin Veltman finished with a 100, and Connor Janik posted a 103.

Dwight took seventh with a total of 391.

Andrew Curl led the way with a round of 89, and Sevin Vargas followed with a 98.

Nathan Wozniak posted a 99, and Anthony Dinelli had a 105.

St. Anne claimed eighth with a total of 401.

Connor Cotton topped out with a 98, and Ethan Leveque posted a 100.

Brooks Schoon scored a 101, and Alec Sirois had a 102.

Reed-Custer finished in ninth with a total of 405.

Clayton Newbrough led the way with a 96, and Aiden Lantka had a 97.

Joel Hunt posted a 101, and Joe Saltzamn scored a 111.

Manteno took 11th with a total of 414.

Avery Taylor led the way with a 96, and Isaac Jones had a 100.

Eddie Mickulus and Jackson Stawick each finished with a 109.

Donovan finished in 12th with a 508.

Brodi Winge led the way with a 114, and Dalton Anderson had a 116.Caleb Klecan posted a 125, and Weston Lareau scored a 153.