ROUNDUP: Wednesday's prep sports scores

<strong>Volleyball</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 2, Momence 0</strong>

Adi Pereda led the way with 19 assists, while twin sister, Ashley finished with seven kills in the Kays’ 25-19, 25-18 win. Aariasha Dabney added six kills, and Makayla Monday had four kills and a pair of blocks.

<strong>Soccer</strong>

<strong>Raider Tournament</strong>

<strong>Iroquois West 4, Watseka 0</strong>

Diego Camarena finished with two goals and an assist, while Jimmy Andrade added two goals for the Raiders. Angel Barajas had an assist, while Ulises Aguilera came up with five saves.

For Watseka, Andrew Heuring had eight saves.

<strong>Boys Golf</strong>

<strong>Iroquois County Tournament</strong>

Watseka took home first-place with a final team score of 168.

Cam Barragree posted the lowest boy’s score of the day with a 37, followed by Lucas Ball’s round of 40. Jordan Schroeder finished with a 42 and Dylan Harris posted a 49.

Milford claimed second-place with a 182, led by James Birch’s low round of 41. Brady Marshino followed with a round of 44, Luke McCabe scored a 46, and C.J. VanHoveln had a 51.

Iroquois West was in third-place with a 196, led by Ryan Tilstra’s round of 45. Ivan Munoz scored a 49 while Klayton Kolosky and Jack Pree each finished with a 51.

Cissna Park took fourth-place with a 205, led by Dawson Savoree’s low score of 48. Gavin Speirs followed with a 50, Devin Hull had a 53 and Will Petry posted a 54.

Donovan was in fifth-place with a 224, led by Kohlton Lanoue’s score of 50. Dalton Anderson posted a 55, Brodi Winge had a 58 and Caleb Klecan finished with a 61.

<strong>Girls Golf</strong>

<strong>Iroquois County Tournament</strong>

Watseka took first-place with a total score of 219, led by Natalie Schroeder’s low round of 47. Hailey Noel followed with a 51, Holly Wingren posted a 57 and Allie Hoy finished with a 64.

Iroquois West claimed second-place with a 225, led by Marissa Pool’s round of 52. Georgia Curtis posted a 54, Uliana Curbis had a 58 and McKinley Tilstra scored a 61.

Milford finished in third-place with a 244, led by Kristin Butler’s low score of 57. Bailee Fanning followed with a 61, Emma Mann had a 62 and Baelee Luce posted a 64.

For Cissna Park, Emily Hykbert shot a 68, and Lauren Kaeb had a 69.

<strong>Dwight 210, Fieldcrest 213</strong>

Chloe Butterbrodt led the Trojans with a low round of 51, followed by Kat Harms’ score of 52.

Isabelle Schultz finished with a 53, and Miranda Holte capped the team by posting a 54.