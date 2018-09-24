ROUNDUP: Saturday's prep scores and results

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

Hosting its own invitational, Manteno took second place after defeating Horizon Science Academy, Coal City, Beecher and Homewood-Flossmoor before losing to Homewood-Flossmoor in the three sets for the championship.

Kaycie Wenzel finished the tournament with 63 digs, 30 kills and seven aces, and Brandi Woods notched 48 assists, 27 digs, 19 kills and 10 aces.

Amanda Crowley had 49 assists and 32 digs, Alyse Crowe added 45 digs with 25 kills, and Reese Bachus had 17 kills, nine digs and seven blocks.

Jackie Kasalko had 58 digs, Sierra Cureton notched 16 kills and six blocks, and Elena Gomez had 11 digs and four kills.

<strong>Watseka Invitational</strong>

The host Warriors had less success then Manteno, claiming fourth place in their tournament after defeating Hoopeston and Milford before losing to PBL.

Kennedy Bauer finished the day with 32 kills and 31 digs, and Mallory Drake added 21 kills and a pair of aces.

Kennedy McTaggart added 17 kills and five blocks, Cassie Peters had 64 assists with 30 digs, and Taylor Schippert had 42 digs and a pair of aces.

Milford went 1-2 on the day, defeating Hoopeston and losing to Watseka and Danville.

Kaylee Warren finished with 70 assists and a pair of aces, and Brooke Sobkoviak notched 23 kills.

Sam Conley finished with 47 digs, and Hannah Boyer had six blocks.

<strong>SOCCER</strong>

Fisher 5, Watseka 0

Andrew Huering finished with 11 saves.

Reed-Custer Invitational

Cissna Park finished 2-1-2 on the day, defeating Spring Valley Hall and Putnam County.

It split with Central and Princeton while suffering a loss to Morris.

<strong>CROSS COUNTRY</strong>

Herscher Invitational

The host Tigers claimed first place on the girls’ side with a total of 31, led by Josie Mendell’s fourth-place time of 19:20, followed by Molly Raymond in fifth place with a 19:27.

Rounding out the Tigers was Jillian Milton in sixth (19:44), Kylie Lockwood in seventh (20:09) and Natalie Rink in ninth (20:25).

Beecher finished in second place with a total of 55, led by Hailey Janssen in second with a time of 18:42, followed by Tori Fasano in third with a 19:19.

Rounding out the Bobcats was Kasey Swanson in 11th (20:35), Carla Snyder in 19th (21:54) and Christina Wang in 20th (21:57).

Central claimed fourth place with a total of 86, led by Kaleigh Ladehoff in 10th with a time of 20:26, followed by Olzea Smolinski in 14th with a 20:53.

Rounding out the Comets was Kendall Antons in 16th (21:00), Alexia Ward in 18th (21:23) and Fallon Gray in 28th (23:33).

On the boys’ side, Central continued its dominance with another first-place finish with a total of 37.

Isaiah Ditta led the charge by finishing in second with a time of 15:25, and Jeremy Snejberg followed in third with a 15:38.

Rounding out the Comets was Trevor Swanson in sixth (16:26), Jerrod Snejberg in 12th (16:51) and Blake Stua in 14th (17:07).

Herscher finished in third place with a total of 80, led by Drew Rogers in fourth with a time of 15:57, followed by Kamden Lockwood in eighth with a 16:45.

Rounding out the Tigers was Ben Morgan in 16th (17:07), Trevor Stutz in 21st (17:40) and Nicholas Bushey in 31st (18:23).

Iroquois West claimed fourth place with a total of 120, led by Connor Price and Max Grant in 10th and 11th with a time of 16:40 each.

Rounding out the Raiders was Lucas Alvarez in 20th (17:29), Ty Fankey in 35th (18:27) and Jacon Kuipers in 44th (19:34).