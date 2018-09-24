Monday's Sports Roundup

Erick Avelar and David Rodriguez each scored a pair of goals for the Warriors. Matthew Henneike, Preston Schroeder and Fernando Orallena each scored a goal as Watseka beat Georgetown 7-1. Andrew Heuring had five saves.

<strong>Soccer</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 3, Beecher 2</strong>

Christian Williams notched a hat trick to score all three goals for the Comets. Eli Shaefer and Jake Ehrsam each had an assist. Nathan Minuth had 12 saves in goal.

Tyler Brody had a goal and an assist for the Bobcats. Ryan LeBlanc assisted Brody’s goal, and Jacob Jones also scored. Miguel Herrera had nine saves.

<strong>Herscher 4, Hoopeston 0</strong>

Logan Lunsford, Dalton Woods, Jake Allen and Trey Schwarzkopf all scored for the Tigers. Allen, Jed Martin and Jacob Schultz had assists. Jack Holohan had five saves.

<strong>Manteno 11, Central 0</strong>

A.J. Gilliam scored four times and Colton Holland added three goals to power the Panthers. Alec Miller, Austin Breazeale, Trey Vorwald and Will Tracy also scored. Miller had three assists, and Matt Lanoue had a pair of assists. Holland, Tracy, Elliot Nicks, Joe Kelley, Cody Mather and Kevin Roedl all had one assist.

<strong>Kankakee 2, St. Anne 0</strong>

Dandy Medina and Adrian Molina scored for the Kays, and Mike Lagunes had an assist. Chris Groesbeck had four saves in the first half, and Eduardo Avalos played goalkeeper in the second half and had five saves.

<strong>Volleyball</strong>

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Dwight 0 (25-15, 25-16)</strong>

Carson Halpin had a team-high five kills and three aces and also added five digs. Madelyn Storm led the Panthers with 13 digs and also had a pair of aces. Kaitlynn Kavanaugh had three kills and two blocks. Kennedy Fair had eight assists, and Mady Asbridge had seven assists.

<strong>Grant Park 2, Illinois Lutheran 1</strong>

Hadleigh Loitz tallied 13 kills, 17 assists, 11 digs and five aces for the Dragons. Grace Gorman had 15 digs, a kill and an ace. Rylee Panozzo had 11 kills. Dana Welchko had four kills, 12 assists and nine digs.

<strong>Watseka 2, Westville 0 (25-8, 25-20)</strong>

Kennedy Bauer led the Warriors with 11 kills and a block. Cassie Peters had 14 assists and two aces. Courtney Thompson had six digs, and Mallory Drake had five digs. Kennedy McTaggart had six kills.

<strong>Cissna Park 2, St. Anne 1 (25-11, 16-25, 25-16)</strong>

Sloan Boyce had a team-high 12 kills for the Timberwolves. Erica Walder added eight digs and a team-high 11 digs. Anna Jennings had 17 assists and 10 digs.

Brandi Chase set the tone for the Cardinals with six kills, four digs, an ace and a block. Mackenzie Nicholson had five kills, four aces and two digs. Lauren Emerson had 21 assists, and Emily Greene had eight digs.

<strong>Herscher 2, Momence 0 (25-13, 25-14)</strong>

Joslyn Galeaz had a career-high eight digs for the Tigers. Anna Cotter had nine aces.

<strong>Boys Golf</strong>

<strong>Twin Valley Conference Tournament</strong>

Beecher’s team shot a 354 to pick up the tournament victory, and Grant Park finished eight shots back in second place with a 362. Watseka shot a 369 to finish third, 20 shots ahead of Illinois Lutheran. Dwight took fifth with a 390, and Iroquois West shot a 397 to finish sixth. Cissna Park finished seventh with a 412, with St. Anne finishing right behind the Timberwolves with a 415. Donovan finished ninth with a 431, Tri-Point took 10th with a 482 and Momence shot a 512 to finish 11th.

The Dragons’ Ryan Dulin was named medalist after shooting an 81, two strokes ahead of Watseka’s Lukas Ball. Ball’s teammate, Cam Barragree, finished fourth with an 86, two shots behind Illinois Lutheran’s Dylan Flaig. Iroquois West’s Ryan Tilstra finished tied for fifth with an 87, alongside Beecher teammates Brady Serafin and Austin Behrens. Dwight’s Andrew Curl finished eighth with an 88. Beecher’s Eric Stasko shot an 89 and finished ninth, and Donovan’s Kohlton Lanue shot a 90 to round out the top 10.

<strong>Milford 174, Bismarck 187</strong>

Milford’s James Birch took home the second medalist position with a 38. Brady Marshino was the third medalist with a 43. Tanner Sobkoviak shot a 45, and C.J. VanHoveln shot a 48.

<strong>Girls Golf</strong>

<strong>Twin Valley Conference Tournament</strong>

After the Beecher boys won its tournament, the girls made it a Bobcats team sweep when they shot a 403 to win, dominating by 31 strokes. Dwight finished second with a 434. Watseka finished third with a 446 and Iroquois West took fourth with a 475.

The Bobcats’ Emily Hayhurst shot an 88 to win the individual competition. Natalie Schroeder shot a 92 to finish second, the only other golfer to shoot in double digits. Beecher’s Maddie Boley finished third with a 101. Dwight’s Kat Harms took fourth with a 103, and Boley and Hayhurst’s teammate, Tori Moran, shot a 105 to finish fifth. Dwight’s Chloe Butterbraldt and Watseka’s Holly Wingren tied for sixth with a 108. Beecher’s Courtney Gill and Dwight’s Isabelle Schultz tied for eighth with a 109, while Georgia Curtis of Iroquois West rounded out the top 10 with a 111.