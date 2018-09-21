FOOTBALL: Graham runs wild in Dwight's win over Watseka

DWIGHT — Coming into Friday night’s Sangamon Valley Conference matchup with Watseka, Trojans coach Luke Standiford knew his gameplan would be simple. Feed Logan Graham.

And the senior running back was unstoppable against the Warriors (3-2), rushing for 199 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Trojans (2-3) to a 23-6 victory.

“(Graham) carries the load; we try to get him at least 20 touches a game and he’s a tough kid,” Standiford said. “He’s tough to bring down and runs behind his shoulder pads; he’s our dude.”

The only points scored in the first half came via a 23-yard J.C. Santos field goal for the Trojans. But although the Trojans weren’t putting points on the board, they were executing their gameplan to perfection which was milking the clock with long drives that tired out the Warriors defense. The Trojans ran for 108 yards in the first half.

“We told (the team) that we needed to control the clock, because Watseka has the ability to score quickly at any given moment,” Standiford said. “It was huge for us to sustain long drives and finish long drives.”

But the Trojans finished those drives in the second half.

They scored three touchdowns, two via Graham and one on an 11-yard touchdown from Colton Holm to Chris Bement on fourth-and-goal from the 11-yard line that put the Trojans up by the eventual final with just more than a minute remaining.

The Trojans were able to start popping big plays, as they had 13 plays of 10 or more yards in the second half. The stalwart running style of Graham allowed him to gain yards after contact on nearly every one of his 27 carries.

“I hit hard and just try and get yards,” Graham said. “I’m not very fast and know I can’t juke them, so I just have to get as many yards as I can.”

The Warriors’ lone touchdown came after Graham’s first score, a two-yard scamper. Anthony Quinn’s one-yard quarterback sneak put the Warriors back within one possession, but coach Aaron Hilgendorf said his team just couldn’t finish enough drives.

“We’ve just got to finish. Finish games and drives,” Hilgendorf said. “We take a lot of pride in that, but tonight we weren’t able to do that and that was disappointing.”

It appeared as if the Warriors were poised to take the lead after Quinn’s touchdown, as the Trojans fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive, giving the Warriors the ball from 20-yards out.

But Trojans cornerback Cade Enerson picked Quinn off on the very next play, which led to Graham’s second touchdown, this time from a yard out for the dagger.

Stat book

Holm finished 7-for-12 for 76 yards and a touchdown and added 18 rushing yards. Carson Crouch had six carries for 58 yards. Bement had seven carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, while adding a pair of sacks and four total tackles for a loss.

Quinn finished the night 11-for-22 for 150 yards and two interceptions. Justin McTaggart was held to 41 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 44 yards. Justin Bunting had four catches for 72 yards.

Up next

The Warriors return home next week when they host Central on Friday, and the Trojans look to build some momentum when they travel to Momence.

Standiford said the win against the Warriors gave his team their confidence back after losing the first two games of the conference slate.

“It was huge. We’ve been battling some really tough teams and I told the kids not to hang their heads,” Standiford said. “We’ve got some winnable games coming up, so we’ve got to get on a roll to finish strong, and get a couple of wins under our belt to make the playoffs.”