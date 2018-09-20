FOOTBALL: Game of the Week

GAME OF THE WEEK

Peotone (2-2) at Wilmington (2-2)

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Peotone — RB Ryan Brewer, RB Nate Battiato, RB Brendan Bias; Wilmington — RB Conner Dempsay, RB Trey Shaw, RB Sam Hafner

Peotone on offense: The Blue Devils are pretty similar to Wilmington, minus the playoff tradition. However, it’s something they’re working on, and games such as this can show the progress they’re making. Both offenses are identical, but Peotone has the bigger offensive line. That tiny detail could be the difference.

Peotone on defense: Learn from last season’s fourth-quarter mistakes. Wilmington’s Keaton Hopwood burnt the Blue Devils with a series of passes in last season’s game the Blue Devils weren’t ready for. Now, they have a slight idea of what to expect, but they also have to be selective in knowing when to take their chances.

Wilmington on offense: The system and standard seem back to normal. Dempsay and Shaw combined for more than 300 rushing yards as they wore down Sandwich. It’ll be much harder to generate that type of yardage against a bigger Peotone team. The offensive line has a little more speed as a unit, so hitting the edges could play into their factor.

Wilmington on defense: Use your team speed. It’s the best, and possibly only, way to counter size. Take your share of chances as well. Where the Wildcats possibly have the edge is their secondary is a little more experience than Peotone’s, so adjustments can be made a little quicker. Be sure to tackle in open space.

Pick: Peotone 24, Wilmington 23