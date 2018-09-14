ROUNDUP: Thursday's prep sports scores

<strong>Soccer</strong>

<strong>Coal City 4, Sandwich 1</strong>

Gavyn Williams scored a pair of goals for the Coalers, who also got goals from Austin Planeta and Nolan O’Keefe. Keegan Johnson and Breckin Durkin had an assist each.

<strong>Manteno 3, Peotone 1</strong>

A.J. Gilliam, Colton Holland and Cody Mather all scored for the Panthers. Alec Miller and Kevin Roedl each had an assist. Elliot Nicks had eight saves.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 2, Guerin 0</strong>

Ben Kuntz and Preston Lade each scored a goal for the Irish.

<strong>St. Anne 2, Watseka 0</strong>

Andrew Huering had 13 saves for the Warriors.

<strong>Momence 4, Beecher 1</strong>

Miguel Herrera had six saves for the Bobcats, who got a goal from Jacob Jones.

<strong>PepsiCo Showdown Herscher 2, Evergreen Park 0</strong>

Preston Fillmore and Logan Lunsford each scored for the Tigers. Jake Allen and Jed Martin each had an assist. Jack Holohan had nine saves in his shutout performance.

<strong>Volleyball</strong>

<strong>Bismarck-Henning 2, Milford 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-17)</strong>

Brooke Sobkoviak led the Bearcats with nine kills, while Jakki Mowrey had a team-high three aces. Kaylee Warren had 22 assists, Sam Conley had 20 digs and Lyndsey Leitz had a block.

<strong>Crete-Monee 2, Kankakee 1 (25-10, 20-25, 25-16)</strong>

Makayla Mondy had seven kills and two blocks to lead the Kays. Adilene Pereda had 13 assists.

<strong>Coal City 2, Streator 0 (25-12, 25-23)</strong>

Brooke Chapman had 15 assists, three kills and three digs to help continue the Coalers’ unbeaten start to the Interstate Eight season. Blaire Harseim had a team-high five kills. Megan Norris had three kills and a block. Ali Brancato had 11 digs, Kayla Rice had five digs and Abbie Cullick had four digs.

<strong>Peotone 2, Sandwich 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-19)</strong>

Emily Moe paired her team-high 10 kills with 10 digs. Grace Hessler led the Blue Devils with 25 digs.

Malya Sayre had seven kills and three digs, and Mallory Schlinger had six kills and five digs. McKenna Evans had 24 assists and 14 digs.

<strong>Manteno 2, Illiana Christian 0 (25-23, 25-20)</strong>

Kaycie Wenzel had 14 digs and six kills to lead the Panthers in both categories. Alyse Crowe had six kills and 10 digs.

Reese Bachus finished the night with four kills and four digs. Amanda Crowley had 15 assists and five digs. Brandi Woods had four kills, three assists and 13 digs, and Jackie Kasalko had 12 digs.

<strong>St. Anne 2, Tri-Point 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-15)</strong>

Grace Langellier led the Cardinals with eight kills and also added three digs and a pair of aces. Brandi Chase had seven kills and Taylor DeYoung had five kills.

Lauren Emerson had 25 assists and three aces, and Emily Greene had seven digs and two aces.

<strong>Cissna Park 2, P-B-L 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-13)</strong>

Erica Walder led the Timberwolves with seven kills and three blocks. Sloan Boyce had six kills and a team-high eight digs.

Anna Jennings had 21 assists and three aces. Carly Pence had five kills and Audrey Kaeb had seven digs.

<strong>Herscher 2, Lisle 0 (25-11, 25-11)</strong>

Anna Cotter had six aces and four kills for the Tigers. Mady Rogers had a team-high eight kills, and Lydia Huizenga had a pair of kills and a block.

<strong>Boy’s Golf</strong>

<strong>Milford 182, Iroquois West 199, Momence 242</strong>

Milford’s Brady Marshino shot a 42 to finish as medalist. Teammate James Birch finished right behind him with a 43. C.J. VanHoveln shot a 48 and Luke McCabe shot a 49.

Ryan Tilstra’s 44 was third on the day and led the Raiders. Kade Kimmel shot a 50, Ivan Munoz shot a 52 and Klayton Kolosky shot a 53.

Momence was led by Logan King’s 52. Gavin Ladd shot a 62, Matt Warren shot a 63 and Owen Bramer shot a 65.

<strong>Cissna Park 209, Salt Fork 229, Hoopeston 228</strong>

Dawson Savoree led the Timberwolves with a 48, good for second medalist. Bailey Suis had the fifth best score of the day, posting a 51.

<strong>Livingston County Invitational</strong>

Dwight finished with a team score of 500 at the par-72 Wolf Creek Golf Course. Andrew Curl shot a 79 to earn an individual medal. Sevin Vargas shot a 100, Nathan Wozniak shot a 102, Anthony Dinelli shot a 109 and Mason Tjelle shot a 110.

<strong>Girl’s Golf</strong>

<strong>Iroquois West 225, Fisher 160</strong>

The Bunnies had three golfers, one shy of the team requirement, so there was no team competition.

Marissa Pool led the Raiders with a 50, which was second overall. Georgia Curtis was right behind her with a 51.Taylor Talbert shot a 60 and McKinley Tilstra shot a 64.

<strong>Lvingston County Invitational</strong>

Dwight finished seventh as a team with a score of 439 from their top four golfers in the 18-hole invitational.

Isabelle Schultz led the Trojans with a 103, which was 25th overall. Kat Harms finished 28th with a 107 andKelly Deterding tied for 40th with a 120.