FOOTBALL: Tigers hold off Comets for narrow victory

BRAIDWOOD — No lead is ever safe.

And for Herscher, it almost learned that lesson the hard way at Reed-Custer on Friday night.

With just less than nine minutes to play in the Tigers’ and Comets’ Interstate Eight crossover game, the Tigers looked to have wrapped up a thorough victory with a 33-point lead.

But by the time three seconds were on the clock, they had to recover a Comets’ onside kick to fight off a valiant comeback effort that came up just short, as the Tigers held on for a 47-42 victory.

Tigers coach Dan Wetzel was proud to see his team bounce back with a win but said the Tigers need to learn to finish games.

“It’s always good to get a win after a loss like that; we’ve just got to get better with our mental approach to games and facing adversity,” Wetzel said. “We’ve got to fight through that and make plays when we need to.”

After the teams traded a pair of turnovers in the first quarter, the Tigers found themselves ahead 7-0, thanks to a Carter Hendrix 31-yard touchdown pass to Grant Wenzelman.

It was Hendrix’s first of two touchdown passes on the night. He also ran for three more. He was 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards through the air and added 201 yards on 20 carries.

Hendrix was called upon to take over quarterback duties last week for his dual-threat abilities.

“I’ve always been more of a runner; I played running back my whole life until I got to high school, when I started going to quarterback camps and got better throwing the ball,” Hendrix said. “I’m more of a runner, but I like throwing the ball.”

And as good as Hendrix was, Tigers running back Matt Dorsey was just as effective. He had 13 carries for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 72-yard score that put the Tigers up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

“Matt’s a heck of a player, the best player on our team,” Hendrix said. “You give him the ball, he produces, and I have all the confidence in him.”

Hendrix found Maxx Becker for a 13-yard touchdown to later put the Tigers up 47-14 with 8:42 on the clock.

But after Josh Loomis capped off a five-play, 80-yard drive with a 24-yard rushing touchdown, the Comets’ defense forced a three-and-out. On the third play of the ensuing Comets drive, Loomis found Rick Siegers downfield for a 50-yard touchdown.

Loomis finished the night 20-of-38 passing for 205 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.

Comets coach Gavin Johnston said his team wanted to onside kick after Loomis’ running touchdown, but Johnston challenged his team first to play defense and his team answered the bell.

“I said, ‘Guys, I’m not going to quit on you, but you’ve got to get a stop first,’” Johnston said. “They didn’t quit on me, and I didn’t quit on them.”

The Comets broke out the onside kick after the Siegers touchdown and recovered. Loomis ran in a 6-yard touchdown to cut it to 47-35 with 2:29 remaining before the Comets forced another three-and-out.

They were able to score again when Loomis found Nick Mitchell for a 10-yard score with three seconds remaining. But the Comets’ luck ran out, as the Tigers recovered the onside kick.

“We did some good things on offense in the first half and saw things we can build on, but we have to have that killer instinct when we have someone down and we didn’t do that,” Wetzel said. “If we learn from it, we’ll be fine, if not, it’ll be a little touch and go here.”

<strong>Up next</strong>

The Comets are home Friday against Manteno. Herscher hosts Lisle.