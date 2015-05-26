Girls high school soccer: Manteno dynasty halted by St, Thomas More

Manteno's senior class and coach Kevin Mikuce left an unmistakable paw print on the Panthers community.

The class won a state championship, finished second in the state and made two super-sectionals in its four seasons. Mikuce coached the final three seasons and is leaving Manteno to become athletic director at Herscher beginning next school year.

A 1-0 loss to St. Thomas More in the Class 1A Lewis University Super-Sectional wasn't the ideal ending for Mikuce and the seniors, but the legacy they leave is unprecedented at the school.

"Four regional championships. Four sectional championships, four elite eights," Mikuce said. "The list can go on and on. Honestly, you can look through the state. I'm not sure who has won more. I thought we were going to get back down there. I really did."

In the 17th minute, St. Thomas More's Izzy Schmitt denied Manteno the opportunity to head to the final four teams, hitting a shot which squeaked pass Kara Keene for the game-winner.

It was an all-around frustrating day for Manteno. Several times, the Panthers hit the post with shots, but couldn't get the equalizer against Sabers keeper Lexi Wallen, who made nine saves.

"I can't say enough good things about Lexi Wallen. She's been a four-year starter. This is her 11th shutout of the season and 37th of her career," St. Thomas More coach James Johnson said. "She's an all-around phenomenal athlete."

After scoring the goal in the first half having the wind at their backs, St. Thomas More went into total defense mode.

Everywhere standout Manteno scorer Jordyn Shipp went, two or three St. Thomas More defenders went with her. Shipp was able to get off four shots in the first half, but had no shots in the second half, forcing her to be more of a distributor.

"We heard some things before the game. She had 33 goals and she was blazing fast," Johnson said. "So, we decided before the game, if someone was going to beat us, it wasn't going to be her. She still about beat us a couple times. She has a really bright future, only being a sophomore."

Shipp along with nine other Panthers will return albeit to a new coach next season. Whoever replaces Mikuce has a big shoes to fill taking the place of the caring, highly successful head coach.

"Jake Emerson, he had to convince me. I said no a couple times. I didn't want to coach girls soccer," Mikuce said. "He asked me and asked me and asked me and finally I got on the staff ... It's been one of the best experiences of my life."