High school baseball: Beecher, Perreira outduel Grant Park

Grant Park's Jake Perreira outdueled Beecher's Benjamin Cortez 1-0 in River Valley Conference action on Wednesday.

Perreira fanned 15 Bobcats en route to the win.

Cortez was the tough-luck loser, striking out eight Dragons surrendering one unearned run.

<strong>Manteno 11, Central 1 (5 inn.)</strong>

Manteno had no issue dismantling its nonconference opponent.

Caleb Selk and Easton Bertrand each had two hits for the Panthers.

Tucker Presler had two RBIs and three stolen bases.

Wyatt Dryer picked up the win giving up one run on two hits while striking out five.

<strong>Herscher 9, Watseka 0</strong>

Austin Berns, Logan Hinton and Tyler Fisher each had two hits for the Tigers.

Anthony Engelman picked up the win in relief of starter Matt Alsip.

Engelman pitched two innings while striking out three Warriors.

<strong>Bismarck-Henning 1, Milford 0</strong>

The Bearcats wasted a great outing from Kyle McNally who surrendered just one run on four hits while fanning six.

Milford managed just three hits in the game.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 18, Thornton 2 (5 inn.)</strong>

Colin BeDell, Sam Goering, Landen Jain and Jacob Reneau all had two hits to help the Boilermakers to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.

Alex Weigand (4-2) pitched three innings and fanned seven for Bradley-Bourbonnais (11-5, 5-1).

<strong>Reed-Custer 11, Momence 2</strong>

Jordan Walden had no problem with Momence's lineup striking 17 hitters while picking up the win.

Walden added three RBIs for the Comets.

Neil O'Donnell had three hits for Reed-Custer.