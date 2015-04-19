High school baseball: Boilers' win pushes streak to 4

Bradley-Bourbonnnais' winning streak reached four games on Saturday as the Boilermakers upended Pontiac 10-4.

The Boilermakers (8-3) got off to a tremendous start, plating nine runs to give winning pitcher Michael Mateja ample run support.

Mateja, Owen Starr and Mason Memenga all had two hits each for the Boilermakers.

<strong>Herscher 6-10, Prairie Central 1-0</strong>

The Tigers got solid first varsity starts from both Luke Hertz and Tyler Stuart as they both picked up victories in a doubleheader sweep of the Hawks.

In the opener, Stuart struck out six as Devin Bean and Tyler Fisher had two hits each to guide the offense.

In the second game, Herscher (13-7) made the most of just seven hits. Hertz struck out four in his winning effort.

<strong>Yorkville 4, Reed-Custer 0</strong>

The sixth inning was pivotal as Yorkville scored all of the runs in the game in that frame.

Jordan Walden took the loss and Travis Schoonover mustered two hits for the Comets.

<strong>Crete-Monee 12, Reed-Custer 5</strong>

The Comets troubles continued as they dropped their seventh consecutive decision.

Josh Bull and Jordan Walden each had two hits, while Hunter Murawski took the loss.

<strong>Kankakee 5-0, Rantoul 1-10</strong>

In the opener, Kankakee got a strong effort from Jack Geary as he held the Eagles down for six innings.

Things didn't go as smoothly in the second game as the Kays (8-8) were forced to settled for a split.

<strong>Chicago Christian 7, Beecher 3</strong>

Excessive free passes hurt the Bobcats in a nonconference loss.

Tanner Sadler managed two hits, while Garrett Short was saddled with the loss.

<strong>LeRoy 11-12, Cissna Park 6-9</strong>

The Timberwolves had trouble reigning in the Panthers bats in a pair of losses.

The first game saw the Timberwolves dig a big early hole and fail to get out.

Jacob Marquez and Tanner Benoit each had two hits for Cissna Park.

Cissna Park (5-10) jumped out to an early lead in the second game, but a six-run third inning by LeRoy led to a loss.

Tristan Kissack had two hits for Cissna Park.

<strong>Morris 6, Coal City 3</strong>

A second-inning outfield miscue proved costly for the Coalers as it led to a five-run frame for the Redskins.

Jake Piper took the loss for the Coalers and Joe Quinn had two hits for Coal City (14-4).