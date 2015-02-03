Around campus: Hull, Soppet succeeding on the field and in the classroom

Moving from high school to college can be a difficult transition for teenagers.

However, a pair of former area softball standouts, Jaelen Hull and Savannah Soppet, possess the academic tools and athletic skills to make the transition seamless.

Hull, the No. 1 pitcher on Bishop McNamara's 2013 state championship squad, is now a sophomore at Bradley University in Peoria. She felt prepared for academia at the university level.

"It's nerdy of me to say this, but I love school. I love reading. I love learning. I think I've really found the major I want to go into. It's been a lot of fun," the accounting major said. "I've adjusted really well to the academic side of it. Bishop McNamara really helped prepare me academically."

Hull, clearly enamored with numbers as an accounting major, won seven games and posted a 4.19 earned run average in her freshman season as the Braves won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"It was an other-worldly experience," Hull said. "You play for all these years and work so hard to reach the NCAA Tournament. We all got together to watch the selection show on a huge projected screen. It's awesome to see your school's name and a dream to be in the NCAA Tournament."

Bradley lost 6-5 to Missouri in eight innings and 9-0 to Nebraska, ending a dream season for the southpaw.

"It was surreal," Hull said. "It was great to be on a team that had that family atmosphere to it, that took you under their wings and showed you the way. I couldn't have imagined a greater year. It was a really good transition. It really helped ease my mind."

After a successful first year, Hull will have to overcome October elbow surgery to repair a pinched nerve which has set back her offseason throwing. She is set to return, albeit in a limited role, to begin her sophomore season. If all goes well, Hull will be poised and amped to lead the Braves to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

"I've learned a lot about myself mentally and my physical capabilities. It humbles you as a player to see all these well-respected athletes," Hull said. "I really pushed myself in ways I haven't before."

Former Beecher standout Savannah Soppet matches wits with Hull, majoring in biological sciences with an emphasis on pre-medicine at University of Illinois-Chicago with the intention of going to some form of post-graduate school.

Being a Division I softball player, it's difficult to properly allocate time to academics and athletics, but she notched a perfect 4.0 grade point average in her first year.

Athletically, Soppet's freshman season was a bit different than she imagined. She started several games at tournaments in the beginning of the season but was mostly used in a reserve role, something she isn't used to after starting at Beecher from day one of her freshman season.

"It was kind of a lot different [for] me. You're facing people who are 22-23 years old, and they play the game at a different pace than I'm used to," said Soppet, who appeared in 34 contests. "The pitching was different. It was mostly trying to get some game experience."

Soppet, who was part of a Beecher team who never lost a River Valley Conference game during her four-year varsity career, is determined to make an impact at the next level.

Soppet spent last summer working to round out her game, including plenty of hitting work with Beecher coach Kevin Hayhurst.

"I'm not going to sit on the bench the entire season," she said. "I'm going to help the team."