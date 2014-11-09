High school cross country: Tears of happiness for Gardner-South Wilmington's Galloway

PEORIA — As Daly Galloway crossed the finish line, she couldn't hold back her emotion. The tears came down — tears of happiness for a well-run race.

The sophomore from Gardner-South Wilmington ran the strongest race of her career on Saturday, finishing runner-up at the Class 1A State Meet at Detweiller Park.

Galloway logged a time of 16 minutes, 52 seconds, which was easily her fastest ever.

"I'm ecstatic. I honestly didn't think I was going to break 17 [minutes] today," she said. "I worked so hard to get here. I'm really happy."

Fellow sophomore Anna Sophia Keller, of Effingham St. Anthony, successfully defended her state title and kept her unbeaten streak intact. She also broke her own Class 1A State Meet record with a time of 16:27 — eight seconds faster than last season.

Galloway stayed within a few seconds of Keller until just before the halfway point of the 3-mile race. Then, the champion stretched the gap.

"She ran the splits like we wanted," Gardner coach Larry Lane said of Galloway. "I didn't think she would be that close to Keller."

Galloway was able to close the time gap from last year, where she was 55 seconds behind while finishing third.

"She [Keller] really picked it up, and I kind of died," Galloway said. "But I felt like I ran a great race today."

Keller and Galloway were the stories of the race, as all of the other competitors struggled to keep pace. Galloway came in 25 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Arielle Summitt, of Urbana University.

Galloway still has two more years to catch up to Keller, and that provides plenty of motivation.

"I'm not going to stop working," Galloway said. "I'm trying to get that time closer and closer."

Central came in 17th in the team race and was led by sophomore Andrea Pace (42nd, 18:53) and freshman Katie Kleinert (51st, 19:02). The Comets finished with 428 points.

St. Joseph-Ogden took the title with 86 points, while Urbana University was second with 170.

Individually, Manteno senior Haley Quinn finished 75th (19:29), and Bishop McNamara senior Elizabeth Stam was 115th (20:06).

<strong>Class 1A Boys</strong>

Brandon Wilkerson couldn't have asked for a much better end to his high school career.

The senior from Tri-Point earned a medal in his final race, coming in 14th with a time 15:21.

Wilkerson knew that biding his time was going to be important, and the strategy paid off.

"I didn't go out too fast, which was my goal," he said. "Then, I kept picking people off as we went along. I [set a personal record] so I'm happy."

Oakwood junior Jon Davis repeated as champion with a time of 14:20. That broke the 1A meet record of 14:22 set by Beecher's Grant Nykaza in 2012.

And while Wilkerson was a minute behind the champion, his impact on the Tri-Point program can't be understated. He was a key cog in getting the Chargers — who returned from a long hiatus last season — up and running.

Now, he's hoping the program continues to grow.

"We brought in a new coach this year [Daniel Graham], and he was fantastic," Wilkerson said. "I hope he stays for a while and continues building our program."

Beecher finished 18th in the team race with 456 points, and Peotone was 24th with 590. Monticello won the title with 91, besting Elmwood's 143.

Junior Josh Nehmer led Beecher by finishing 59th in 16:04. Fellow junior Nathan Swanson was 112th (16:35), and freshman brother Adam Swanson was 116th (16:39).

Manteno sophomore Guy Maisonneuve came in 90th in 16:22.

Peotone was paced by senior Jake Chisausky (110th, 16:34) and sophomore Will Gaskin (146th, 17:07).