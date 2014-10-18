High school football: Kankakee rally sets up playoff spot with win next week

Senior leadership is crucial in big games.

Kankakee seniors Joseph Jordan and Alzontus Riley made big play after big play in the second half to help the Kays to a 34-22 comeback victory at home over Southland Conference opponent Rich East. The win puts Kankakee at 4-4, on the brink of a playoff berth with a win over Pontiac next week.

"At halftime, [the coacing staff] challenged them," Kays coach Jay Bohner said. "Guys, you are better than this team and you have to come out and prove you're better than this team. [We] came out more physically dominant in the second half."

Kankakee's comeback started on the defensive side of the ball.

The Kays were down 14-6 in the third quarter when Rich East quarterback Latrell Burden threw an errant pass into Riley's arms, who took it back 48 yards for a score. Malcolm White was tackled short of the end zone on the 2-point conversion try.

"I was just reading the quarterback's eyes," Riley said. "I'm thankful for the guys blocking for me and I got to the end zone."

On the ensuing possession, Riley was at it again. He blew up running back Kendall Miller in the backfield, forcing Rich East three plays and out on offense.

It was at that point, Bohner made a game-changing decision.

With the score 14-12 in the middle of the third quarter, Bohner decided to sub Jordan in at quarterback. The offense showed immediate life, driving 76 yards with Jordan under center. Dyrrah Christon's 5-yard touchdown run capped off the drive, giving the Kays their first lead of the game. Jordan's 2-point conversion run gave Kankakee a 20-14 lead.

"To get a spark offensively, we put JoJo Jordan back in at quarterback. He's our senior leader," Bohner said. "I give him a lot of credit for taking the team on his shoulders and just carrying them to victory."

A pair of personal fouls on Kankakee set up Rich East in Kays' territory on the following drive. The Rockets drove 48 yards, scoring on a pass from Burden to McGregory. The conversion gave Rich East a 22-20 lead.

But, the Kankakee seniors imposed their will on Rich East.

Christon and Jordan were the beneficiaries of dominant offensive line play on the ensuing possession. The line imposed its will as Christon and Jordan rushed for all 61 yards on the drive to help the Kays regain the lead. Jordan went up the middle on the 2-point conversion try to give Kankakee a 28-22 lead with 5:20 to play.

"Our offensive line played great tonight," Bohner said. "They dominated the Rich East defensive line. Whether it was Dyrrah or Martavias [Laster], our running backs weren't touched until they were three or four yards down the field."

Christon was a workhorse, finishing with 164 yards on 24 attempts. Christon's 28-yard run set up Jordan from 1 yard out to give the Kays an insurmountable 34-22 lead with just over a minute to play.

"There's a lot of great backs in the area," Bohner said. "If he's not one of the best, then I don't know who is."

The Kays still need to get a victory next week at Pontiac to be playoff bound.

"We need to play our roles and execute," Jordan said. "Monday through Thursday wins Friday games."