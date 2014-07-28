Boys high school soccer: BBCHS's Henock-Berhanu chooses Olivet Nazarene

Bradley-Bourbonnais star Christian Henock-Berhanu will stay at home to play his college soccer.

Henock-Berhanu, arguably the area's most talented player last fall, will attend Olivet Nazarene University.

Henock-Berhanu played his senior year for the Boilermakers in 2013, returning after playing club the previous two falls. The All-Area performer finished with teams highs of 22 goals and 13 assists, as the Boilermakers went 12-7-1.

Henock-Berhanu also was an All-Area selection as a freshman.

Henock-Berhanu will join two newcomers from Manteno on the roster. Adam Schaeffer, who just finished his high school career, also is joining the Tigers, as is goalkeeper Austin Miller. Miller, a sophomore, is transferring in from Eastern Illinois University. Miller was an All-Area selection in 2012 and arguably the area's top keeper that season.