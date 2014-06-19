KCC Summer Showcase: Trinity's Green hits buzzer beater in boys basketball win

If Trinity's Chris Green took the same shot 99 more times, it's likely he would miss 99 times.

But it only takes one.

With the Kankakee Community College Summer Showcase boys basketball game hanging in the balance, the Olivet Nazarene University-bound senior chucked up a 3-pointer from the back corner of the baseline with a hand buried in his face as the buzzer sounded. The ball just grazed the rim and went in to give the Red squad an 82-79 victory over the Blue squad.

"I got the ball coming off a screen, looked at the clock and saw 4 seconds," Green said. "I got trapped. Jeff [Taylor, of St. Anne] gave me a forearm to the chest, and I just kind of threw it up there."

Green finished the contest with 19 points and named the Red team's Most Outstanding Player.

Over the course of his career, he was no stranger to the basket. He is the only player in area history to score over 1,000 points in each of his final two seasons.

"It's really cool to come out here with all the great seniors of this area and be named MVP," Green said.

While it all came up roses for Green in the end, his team didn't lead until his final acrobatic shot. The Red squad was down 10 points in the final 5 minutes when Green and fellow Olivet recruit Mitchell Schwarzkopf lit the Blue team up from behind the arc. Green hit the final two 3-pointers in the contest, the first of which tied the game at 79.

The pair combined for nine 3s in the game, with Schwarzkopf showing great range.

The Blue team acquired the lead behind the standout performance of Bradley-Bourbonnais senior L.J. Harris and his game-high 24 points.

Harris will be taking his talents to Aurora University, where he will play football for the Spartans. He praised the area's basketball talent after the game.

"Even though I was named Player of the Year," Harris said, "playing against these guys today, I could see all of them could have been Player of the Year. It was a privilege playing with them."

He also couldn't have been happier for his friend Green on the Red squad.

"That's why he's the best shooter in the area," Harris said. "It was just amazing."

And ONU coach Ralph Hodge can only hope he has a few more 3-pointers left in his arsenal.