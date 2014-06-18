KCC Summer Showcase Baseball: Red roster crows loudly

Manteno coach Matt Beckner looked at the assembling of talent on his Red roster at the Summer Showcase prior to Wednesday afternoon's contest and quickly plotted the correct course of action.

"I'm just going to get out of the way," Beckner said.

He was right to do that as his roster combined for 16 hits, running away with a 12-2 victory over the Blue.

The Red squad started early as Bradley-Bourbonnais' Matt Littrell started a two-run Red inning with a one-out single. Manteno's Drew Nichols kept the rally going with a double, and Cameron Powell, also from Bradley-Bourbonnais, pushed two runs across with a clean single.

It was a great day for the four Boilermakers on the Red roster. Littrell, Powell, Colin Holderman and Nate Giachinno combined for six hits and three RBIs, and Littrell, Powell and Holderman threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts on the mound.

Powell, a North Dakota University recruit, earned the nod as the Red's Most Outstanding Player.

"The whole summer has been going pretty good; I'm trying to keep it up," Powell said. "It was fun. It was a good time playing with some of these guys for the last time."

The Red kept pouring it on with three more runs as Trinity's Nick Campe legged out a triple and RBI singles from Peotone's duo of Trever Zeibert and Andrew Andersen each rapped RBI singles to stretch the Red lead to 5-0.

The Blue finally got on the board in the fourth with an RBI single from Beecher's Cameron Morgan, but the Red quickly responded with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, and Central's Derrick Graham kept the Red hit parade going when he blasted a long home run over the left-field fence.

Giachinno tacked on an RBI single in the Red seventh and then a string of six consecutive Red batters reached with one out in the eighth leading to three more runs.

"It was pretty easy to handle that," Beckner said. "Everybody hit and I think everybody got on. It's nice when you bat 14 guys and all of them are able to get on. KCC does a great job putting this thing on and it's a honor to coach this group of guys that are all very talented players."

Meanwhile, the Blue offense couldn't get much of anything going offensively. Powell, Littrell, Watseka's Cody Scott, Holderman, Andersen and Nichols combined to limit the Blue offense to just three hits, all singles.

In four of the nine innings, the Blue offense went in order. Coal City's Alex Wills and Herscher's Blake Patchett came up with the other hits for the Blue.

Herscher's Luke Azzarelli was awarded the Most Outstanding Player award for the Blue, primarily for his solid work behind the plate. He cut down two runners trying to steal.