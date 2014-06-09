High school softball: Manteno uses recent history to make program history with state trip

Manteno softball is about character.

The program is loaded with big-time talent that always ran into an extremely tough team in a really important game and didn't get the desired result.

The Panthers fell to Bishop McNamara in the regional championship game two seasons ago and lost to Interstate Eighte rival Peotone last season in the same round.

Coach Josh Carlile called those games "character builders."

And his team's resilience helped the Panthers to the biggest win in program history Monday, a 4-2 over East Peoria at the Class 3A Illinois State University Super-Sectional.

Now, the program is two wins away from its desired result: the first state championship in its history.

"I don't think we came out with as much energy as we normally do, but I know my team will never give up on anything," Manteno first baseman Kierstynn Kinast said. "We don't stop."

When Manteno fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after East Peoria's Taylor Kellum hit a towering two-run homer over the left field fence, it could have sent the Panthers spiraling down memory lane, but a Panther team with two walk-off homers this postseason -- one by Kiley Zajdzinski, the next by Brooke Stulga -- had guts.

Zajdzinski delivered the game's biggest hit, a game-tying triple off the right field wall in the fifth inning. She scored the go-ahead run as the throw got away from East Peoria third baseman Kellum on the play.

Zajdzinski's triple assured their story isn't finished being written as the Panthers will take on Sterling in the Class 3A semifinals on Friday.

"You talk about a long journey. We started working with some of these girls when they were in third and fourth grade. They're like daughters to me more than they are players," Carlile said. "It's taken a lot of hard work to get here."

If Manteno can create a fairy tale ending to this season by picking up a pair of wins in East Peoria, it will be the school's second state championship in a month's time, with the girls soccer team winning its second state championship in program history less than two weeks ago.

No school in Illinois has ever won a girls soccer state title and a softball title in the same school year.

"I'm only three years in [on the job] so I don't know what the history has been, but for a small school with 656 students to have two dominant programs in the same season means a lot to the school and the community," Manteno athletic director Kyle Flanigan said.

Softball is difficult to predict, but Manteno softball has the swagger of a state champion and the character to match.

It's a great day to be a Panther.

And it could get even greater this weekend.