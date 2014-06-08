High school baseball: Manteno's fine season ends against Lemont

NEW LENOX — As two players from the Lemont baseball team were hearing their names called during the final day of the Major League Baseball draft, Manteno was having a problem courtesy of a third member of the loaded Indian roster on Saturday.

Sophomore Garrett Acton stymied the Manteno offensive attack and the Indians slowly pieced together enough offense to emerge with a 6-0 victory in the Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Sectional title game.

Lemont (32-5) advances to the Crestwood Super-Sectional where it will square off against De La Salle today. Manteno closes a fine season with a 23-14-2 record.

The big question entering Saturday's contest was whether or not Manteno would have to lock horns with Lemont's talented left-handed pitcher Jake Latz.

Latz, a Lousiana State University commit, would not get the call, presumably in an attempt to save him for the super-sectional contest. Latz would be selected in the 11th round by the Toronto Blue Jays moments after the game started.

Instead, Acton was the arm of choice for the Indians on Saturday and it was a good decision.

"He's been one of our top pitchers all year," Lemont coach Brian Storako said. "And the way he's being throwing, we decided to give it a shot. And when you throw that well, it doesn't matter what year you are. You just have to throw strikes and not give free passes."

And Acton threw a lot of strikes. He did hit two batters in the first three innings, but allowed no hits. Manteno's Jack Liss finally broke through for a single in the fourth inning, but the only time Acton was hit hard at all in his six-inning stint was Brandon Crockett's one-out triple in the fifth.

Early on, it looked like Manteno might be able to match Lemont pitch for pitch. Jack Morgan worked swiftly through the first two innings, allowing only an infield hit to Ryan Folliard.

But he ran into trouble in the third. Austin Tittle rapped a one-out double and scored on Folliard's second hit of the day. Then, Mike Papierski stepped in and walloped a Morgan offering deep over the left-field fence. Shortly thereafter, Papierski learned he was also selected in the MLB Draft in the 16th round, also by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lemont would tack on a pair of insurance runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth, and the Panthers were never really able to mount much of a threat.

"We ran into a buzzsaw today," Manteno coach Matt Beckner said. "We have a bad game and that's what happened. Give [Acton] credit, though. He threw strikes and mixed it up. They didn't give us any breaks today. We just missed a couple spots here and there. It happens.

"Today wasn't our day. Our kids played hard. It was a good accomplishment for our program, you're never satisfied unless you win the state title. But we're building. We lost some very good seniors today, but we've got some good players coming up as well."