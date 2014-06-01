High school softball: GSW falls in sectional final

SOUTH WILMINGTON — The Panthers had their second straight sectional title in their sights.

But the big hit just never came.

Gardner-South Wlimington found its season cut just two innings shy of a second straight super-sectional berth, losing 6-2 to Somonauk on its home field in the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Sectional championship on Saturday.

Runs were scarce in the first few innings with both teams scoring just one run over the first five frames.

After tenacious efforts from both starting pitchers — GSW junior Emily Foley and Somonauk sophomore Bailee Krantz — the hard-fought 1-1 standoff was finally broken open for the Bobcats in the bottom of the sixth on a Leah Frederick RBI single followed by four more Somonauk runs in the inning.

In Gardner-South Wilmington's seventh, the team was able to concoct the beginnings of a late rally on a Lexi Posing RBI double. Yet, the Panthers would be halted short of their comeback by Somonauk relief pitcher Nicole Krupp, who struck out two before inducing a groundout to close the door on GSW's season.

"We had a good opportunity to score in three or four innings there. We were just unable to take advantage of those," said Gardner-South Wilmington coach Jon Posing. "We just didn't come up with a big hit at the right time, but they paddled their butts off in that last inning.

"They're not done. This team is never done, and I couldn't be more proud of them."

Both teams had opportunities to add to the scoreboard, but the efforts of both starters stymied hitters at nearly every turn.

The Panthers were thwarted with one out in the fifth when third baseman Maranda Residori lined into a double play after pitcher Emily Foley battled for a walk after an 11-pitch at-bat to load the bases.

In their half of the fifth inning, the Bobcats experienced similar woes, stranding sophomore Nicole Krupp on third after a one-out triple.

Despite falling just short of a second straight sectional title, Posing felt good about his team moving forward with a strong core set to return.

"In my two years here we are 40-14. We have two regional championships, a sectional championship, an elite eight and another sectional championship berth." Posing said. "I am just super proud of them, and I have got seven of them coming back."