High school baseball: Big-inning Beecher ends Momence's season

Beecher has found itself in more than its fair share of close games this season, so when Wednesday's Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinal against Momence started to shape up as a nailbiter, the Bobcats were comfortable and didn't succumb to the pressure.

When opportunity presented itself, a calm Beecher squad struck with force, plating eight fourth-inning runs to break open a scoreless game and set the wheels in a motion for a 10-0 six-inning victory.

The win lifts top-seeded the Bobcats (18-10) into the regional title game at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Bobcats will play either second-seeded Bishop McNamara or third-seeded Watseka. Those two square off in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. today at Bishop McNamara.

"We've been in enough close games now that we're used to them," Beecher coach Brandon DuBois said. "I'm not really sure what to do with myself in a blowout game because they don't happen very often."

Early on in this game, there were no signs of having the mercy rule enforced. Both Beecher starter Cameron Morgan and Momence hurler Aaron Cantwell marched through the first three innings virtually unscathed.

But after Morgan continued sending Momence hitters back to the bench unfulfilled, Cantwell ran into some control problems in his half of the fourth. After Zac Ruzich singled to start the inning, two walks and a hit batsman forced in the first run of the game.

Cantwell coaxed a popout from Morgan for the first out of the inning, but three consecutive hits from Bailey Schultz, Chase Wyatt and Dallas Saddler opened the flood gates. And Momence (7-20) couldn't stop the tide from crashing in.

The loss capped the coaching career of veteran Redskins coach Doug Wellenreiter, who is retiring from Momence at the conclusion of the school year. Wellenreiter served as the head coach for the past 25 seasons.

"The eight-run inning is obviously what everyone will look at, but we didn't do anything to put any pressure on them before that happened," Wellenreiter said. "Maybe if we could have put a run or two on the board and got them thinking early on, things could have been different. But we didn't do that."

Morgan wasn't going to let it go down that way. He lost his no-hit bid in the fifth inning when Austin Cantwell connected for a double in the gap. But the only other blemish on his pitching line was a first-inning walk to Steven Henson. He finished with a five-strikeout one-hitter.

"You can't really ask for much more than that," DuBois said. "One hit? That will work. You can't argue with that."