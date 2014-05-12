High school fishing: Local anglers come up light at state meet

The two local entrants at the IHSA State Bass Fishing event in Carlyle on Friday and Saturday didn't catch much luck.

Bishop McNamara finished 39th, and Bradley-Bourbonnais found itself in 53rd.

The Fightin' Irish caught two fish for a little over 4 pounds on Friday, but were shut out on Saturday and didn't climb the standings.

The Boilermakers were shut out on Friday, but finally netted one fish on Saturday finishing relatively low on the leaderboard for the day and the tournament.

Moline won the tournament with 10 fish caught for a net weight of 26.5 pounds.