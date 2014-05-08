High school badminton: 2 BBCHS doubles teams advance to state

Two Bradley-Bourbonnais doubles teams are heading to the state tournament after qualifying from the Lockport Sectional on Thursday.

Shaniya Falkner and Leann Hale placed third, and Megan Fox and Haniah Zaheer placed fourth.

The Boilermakers came in second as a team with nine points. Lockport was the champion with 15.5.

Bradley singles players Meghan Swanson and Emma Bevis also contributed to the team's success but fell short of state with losses in their final matches.

The state tournament is May 16-17 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.