High school baseball: Panthers pull off another rally

MANTENO -- The Panthers have shown their ability to rally.

Manteno senior Drew Nichols hit a game-winning home run against Interstate Eight Conference foe Herscher last week, and the Panthers overcame a pair of deficits to edge Peotone 8-6 on Monday.

"It was a battle back and forth. We got a clutch hit and they had an opportunity to get one and couldn't come through," Manteno coach Matt Beckner said. "It could have went either way. It was a well-played game on both ends."

Nichols, who is Purdue bound in the fall, obliterated an offering from Peotone pitcher Joey Janutis to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom half of the first inning.

"I just found a pitch I liked, and got a hold of it," Nichols said. "I had two strikes so I was just trying to put the ball in play to be honest."

Nichols finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. He has been a major run producer all season for the Panthers, who will need his bat to continue winning.

"He's a beast. He's been on a tear of late. Every game he's consistent. Games when we struggle, he doesn't," Beckner said. "He's just one of those guys that always brings his A game. He's one of the best hitters in the conference and the state."

The Panthers scored two more after the Nichols homer. Lucas Robbins was hit by a pitch. Manteno starting pitcher Jack Liss singled and Jack Morgan and Ryan Snider each delivered run-scoring singles.

Peotone answered with three runs in the third inning. Janutis walked, Trevor Zeibert singled and Andrew Andersen knocked home Janutis with a single. Kale Maupin knocked in Zeibert with the third single of the inning.

Ethan Kaufman's run-scoring single for Manteno knotted the game at 5-5.

Manteno (16-6-3, 7-3-1) took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Morgan hit a sacrifice fly to left to give Manteno a 6-5 lead and Brock Crews' single gave the Panthers a two-run lead.

"It's what we've been doing all year. If we go into an inning down two, we usually put up three. The same thing happened with the Herscher game a couple weeks ago," Nichols said. "Back and forth, back and forth, and we finally closed the door on them. It was good to close the door on them today, too."

Liss fought through the first five innings on the mound for the Panthers to pick up the win. Caleb Selk relieved Liss in the sixth and induced a 6-4-3 double play off Janutis' bat to kill a Peotone rally.

Morgan pitched a perfect seventh to pick up a save for Manteno.

Zeibert and Andersen each had three hits for the Blue Devils.