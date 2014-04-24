Girls high school soccer: Peotone upsets Herscher in shootout

HERSCHER -- Those dirty Devils stole a win.

And maybe the good vibes are back at Peotone.

Herscher dominated the second half Thursday, but Peotone pushed things to a shootout, where the Blue Devils prevailed 5-4 after a 1-1 regulation.

Chalk up another minor Interstate Eight upset for Peotone (4-5, 3-2), which also beat Beecher this week and has reversed its fortunes after a difficult first few weeks.

"In the beginning of the season, I knew that it was going to be a rough start," first-year Peotone coach Becca Porter said. "And we definitely did have a tough start. But I feel like as the season progresses, we're definitely coming together as a team and finding what works and what doesn't."

What did work was freshman goalkeeper Kianna Wheeler playing better as the game wore on. And Peotone had some things go its way, as Holly Polacek's shootout try in the seventh round was blocked by Chelsea Schwarzkopf but went off the crossbar and barely in.

And then Herscher's Nicole Jones went wide right to give the Blue Devils the win.

"That was very, very nerve-wracking, but it was an awesome win," Porter said.

Wheeler, in for injured junior Emily Prium, made three saves in the second overtime session, and she blocked an Amber Villarreal shot that could have won it for Herscher (5-5-2, 2-3) in the fifth round of penalty kicks.

For Villarreal, it was a frustrating end for a day that started so well. She scored in the sixth minute but couldn't finish off several later chances.

She scored by getting by a Peotone defender after Taylre Devine played a long ball up. It was Devine sending in dangerous balls all evening long as Herscher was camped in the Peotone defensive half for the final 60 minutes, including two 10-minute overtimes.

"We probably had at least a thousand shots. They just didn't fall how we wanted it to go," Devine said.

Peotone freshman Cameron Hunter tied it with 5:31 left in the first half, as Herscher mismanaged a ball in the back and allowed Hunter to get a run at goal.

Hunter also shot in the shootout, but her attempt in the fifth round went over to give Herscher a chance to win it.

In a seven-round shootout, just a hint of anxiety took over.

But suddenly, all seems to be ending well for this Peotone team.

"My heart was pounding," Hunter said. "It was probably one of the scariest moments ever."