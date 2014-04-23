Boys high school track and field: Comets claim title at home meet

Central scored 117 points to defeat four other teams at the Comet Carnival on Tuesday in Clifton.

Watseka finished second with 107, and Momence was third with 101. Iroquois West had 61 points, and Beecher scored 40.

The Comets won three relays and got an individual victory from Landon Rosenboom in the varsity shot put (52 feet).

Watseka won six relays, and Momence won one. The Redskins also got a victory from Michael Simpson in the discus (131-11 1/2).

Iroquois West's Austin Zirkle swept the jumping events, winning the high jump (5-10), long jump (21-7 1/2) and triple jump (41-2).

<strong>Dwight Quad</strong>

The host Trojans came out on top with 74.5 points.

Peotone was second with 61.5, and Fieldcrest took third with 51. Serena had 30 points.

Individual results were not available.