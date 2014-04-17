Boys high school track and field: Greenwood wins 4 events for Momence

Tony Greenwood had a perfect night to lead Momence to a win at a heptangular in Watseka on Thursday.

Greenwood won all four of his events — three individually and one on a relay — as the Redskins scored 130.25 points.

He went 20 feet, 8 1/2 inches in the long jump, 40-9 in the triple jump and had a time of 11.06 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He also was on the 400 relay team that had a winning time of 45.93.

Watseka scored 92.5 points to finish second, with Austin Kidwell (400) and Corwin Allen (200) collecting victories.

Beecher was fourth with 45.25 points. The Bobcats got wins from Nathan Swanson (3,200), Thomas Gibbons (1,600) and the 3,200 relay team.