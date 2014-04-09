High school softball: Irish battle back against Boilers in hopes to retain All-City crown

Bishop McNamara's All-City reign briefly looked to be coming to an end, but the Fightin' Irish weren't quite ready to give up the crown.

McNamara rallied from a four-run first-inning deficit Wednesday to take down rival Bradley-Bourbonnais 6-4.

A win over Kankakee on May 2 would once again give the Irish the All-City title.

But first they needed to get by Bradley-Bourbonnais with pitcher Baylee Hull making her first All-City start.

The sophomore unsurprisingly struggled in the opening frame. Four walks, a base bit by Sydney Bright and an error put Hull and the Irish in a 4-0 hole before even recording an out.

"It's the first time she has ever played in something like this," McNamara coach Laura Harms said. "It means a lot more than JV softball with the crowd and the atmosphere."

The damage could have been worse.

Melinda Russell's one-out single reloaded the bases for Bradley, but Hull induced a comebacker for a forceout at home and then a flyout to right field to escape down only four runs.

"She just needed to get settled in," Harms said. "She needed to remember to throw strikes and keep it in the yard. Her defense was there behind her."

Facing the deficit after one inning, the Irish offense went to work against Bradley starter Sydney Bright — also a sophomore starting her first All-City contest.

But unlike Hull, Bright's defense didn't do her any favors minus Alyssa Pusateri's catch in center field to rob Jenna Stauffenberg of a solo homer in the fourth.

The Boilermakers made three errors to help McNamara push across three runs in each the second and third inning.

"Sydney was tagged with the loss, but really it was our defense who should have been tagged with it," said first-year Bradley coach Dave Lamie. "The defense definitely didn't rise to the occasion for her."

Corinne O'Connor led off the McNamara second with a double into the right-center gap before Bradley's defensive miscues got under way.

Bright followed O'Connor's double with a strikeout and induced an infield popup that was billed as the second out until dropped.

Caitlin Engelking wasted no time making Bradley pay with a two-run single and scored herself two batters late on Bailee Porter's basehit.

McNamara used two more Bradley errors in the third inning to take their first lead, and Engelking batting out of the nine spot came through with her second run-scoring single to make it 6-4.

"She's a good enough hitter to leadoff, but Savannah [Schipman] is already doing well there," Harms said of Engelking. "She puts the ball in play, and is capable of hitting line drives. It's nice to have someone who can do a little bit of everything at the bottom of the lineup."

That would be all the offense the Irish needed with Hull surrendering only three hits after the first inning.

Bradley-Bourbonnais tried to put together one last rally in the seventh.

Briana Friend started things off with a base hit, and Abby Smith appeared to follow with another single until Jenna Lawler's diving grab in right field robbed her of the hit.

A hit by pitch did put the tying run on first base with two outs, but Hull recorded the final out with little trouble to give McNamara it's eighth win in nine games.

"Baylee's settling and the offense is hitting the ball really well so far," Harms said. "We just need to stay aggressive and we'll be in good shape."