High school baseball: Manteno nips Bishop McNamara

MANTENO -- The difference between the Manteno and Bishop McNamara baseball teams on Saturday was remarkably slim.

So it was only fitting that Manteno's 5-3 victory was ultimately secured in the bottom of the sixth inning by a margin of just a few inches.

Manteno's Jack Morgan dropped a two-out, bases-loaded single just in front of a diving Jared Marcotte that scored the go-ahead and insurance run in the victory in a game where both teams had ample opportunity to collect the victory.

After being stymied by Manteno pitching for most of the first few innings, Bishop McNamara finally broke through in its half of the fifth inning. The Fightin' Irish would finish the game with just five hits, but four of them came in the frame that proved pivotal on both sides.

Andrew Snider started things with a one-out single. After a flyout, Jared Marcotte singled, Brent Hakeman followed him with an RBI single and LJ Kurek put the Fightin' Irish ahead with a two-run double.

But for the Fightin' Irish (3-4), the lead was fleeting. Manteno mounted a one-out rally of its own as Adam Schaeffer coaxed a walk. Then, on an infield dribbler from Tucker Presler, Bishop McNamara's Snider was ejected from the game because of a conduct infraction.

"We had a little tempo changer there with Snider getting tossed," Bishop McNamara coach Nick Bittmann said. "We just let this one get away from us. We came alive as the game went along, but it's kind of been a trend for us to not get going into the second or third time through."

After reshuffling their defensive alignment, McNamara was unable to cleanly field a ball off the bat of Drew Nichols which loaded the bases. Lucas Robbins then flied out to short right field and Manteno was unable to tag up and advance the tying run.

It looked like Fightin' Irish reliever Zach Duffield might still be able to wiggle off the hook. But a quality at-bat from Jack Liss netted a walk that forced in the tying run and then Morgan was able to drop in the huge single that put the Panthers in front for good.

"Our guys were very disciplined at the plate, fighting balls off and such," Manteno coach Matt Beckner said. "Jack Liss just had a great at-bat to get that tying run in. Then Jack Morgan being down two strikes, he was able to fight things off until he got a pitch to hit."

Morgan shut down the Fightin' Irish in the seventh and retired all six Fightin' Irish batters he faced in his two inning relief stint of Liss, who also pitched well excluding the fifth inning hiccup.

"I think that would have been might fault either way," Beckner said. "I probably left Jack in about two batters too long. That was the plan all along, but he'd only given up two hits to that point and he seemed to be in command."

It was a long day for the Panthers (6-1) as they swept Iroquois West in a doubleheader prior to the win over Bishop McNamara.

"This was obviously the game our guys were prepping for. We've got a lot of history with these guys," Beckner said. "It was a good game, and it's always a good game."