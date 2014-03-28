High school baseball: Beecher beats Grace Christian

Garrett Short had three RBIs and a double as Beecher beat Grace Christian 13-1 on Friday in its season opener.

Dallas Saddler added two hits for the Bobcats (1-0).

Chase Wyatt had six strikeouts for Beecher.

Austin Burge drove in Grace Christian's run.

<strong>Coal City 13, Prairie Central 0 (6 inn.)</strong>

The Coalers went on the road and dominated in all areas.

Alex Wills reached base all four times for Coal City (2-1), scoring three runs and driving in two more. Lane Cowherd was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, and D.J. Budde was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Rick Collins, Zack Mellen and Joe Quinn combined for the shutout on the mound and allowed just two hits in the process, with Collins (1-0) getting the win after going the first three innings.

<strong>St. Jude Classic</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 13, Dresden (Tenn.) 0 (5 inn.)</strong>

The Comets scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back in their tournament opener in Union City, Tenn.

Travis Schoonover was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles for Reed-Custer (1-1). He drove in three runs and scored four. Zach Zoltani was 3 for 4 with a double, and Jordan Colwell was 2 for 4 with a double.

Josh Bull, Eddie Wilkins and Jon Costain combined to allow just three hits. Wilkens was the winner after pitching two innings in relief without allowing a hit or issuing a walk.