High school wrestling: McNamara's Betourne, Coal City's Minnick reign at state

CHAMPAIGN — Perfection attained.

With his victory over Newman Central Catholic's Bryce Ivey at the IHSA State Meet on Saturday, Bishop McNamara sophomore Kyle Betourne proved that, at least this season, he was unbeatable.

Betourne's 6-2 triumph in the 170-pound weight class capped a 28-0 season and earned him his first Class 1A state championship.

He was one of two area grapplers to earn titles at the energy-filled State Farm Center. Earlier in the evening, Coal City 113-pounder Cody Minnick prevailed, while teammates Corey Jurzak (126) and Casey Brown (132) settled for second place. All three Coalers were runners-up in 2013.

Throughout his undefeated season, it wasn't uncommon for Betourne to dominate his opponents, but it wasn't until the third period that he got the better of Ivey (38-2).

Betourne scored all six of his points in the final period to overcome a 2-0 deficit after giving up a second-period reversal. He made his move with just over a minute remaining, getting a reversal of his own and adding a pair of 2-point near falls to clinch the win.

The key to the decisive move, in Betourne's view, was conditioning.

"I hit a tilt, because he was getting tired," Betourne said. "I felt him getting tired."

And while expectations were high for the sophomore coming into the season after placing third at last year's state tournament, undefeated seasons are hard to come by, especially with the Chicago Catholic League opposition Bishop McNamara faces.

"I was pretty surprised," Betourne said of his perfect record. "I'm a sophomore, and I wrestled a lot of 2A and 3A [opponents] who are tough."

But now that he is on top of the mountain, he intends to stay there.

"I'm looking forward to staying undefeated and winning again," he said.

Minnick earned redemption with his championship over North Boone senior Brandon Briggs — a two-time state champion. The 3-2 victory for the Coal City junior helped erase the pain of last season's championship disappointment, which included a head injury early in the match.

"It's unexplainable, really," Minnick said. "This is what I've been training for, and it finally paid off."

Minnick (46-1) never trailed in the match. He scored an escape in the second period and got a takedown shortly after to go up 3-0.

And even though Briggs (30-4) closed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, Minnick maintained control as the clock ticked away. He wasn't about to let the championship elude him again.

"It wasn't that tough, because ever since last year's incident [head injury and eventual loss], I've been working 10 times harder and 10 times longer, and I've been working on having a really strong stance and really strong hand fighting," Minnick said.

Jurzak and Brown weren't as fortunate as their teammate.

Jurzak (33-4) lost his match to Rockford Lutheran's Caleb Micho (42-3) in gut-wrenching fashion. He led 6-5 in the third period but gave up a reversal and 2-point near fall in the final 30 seconds to lose 9-6.

"Corey was in a position to win that match, but things happen," Coal City coach Mark Masters said. "That's part of wrestling."

Jurzak still has one year left and said he will be hungrier than ever to come out on top. His state final disappointments have also taught him valuable lessons.

"Always work my hardest and don't take anything for granted," he said.

Brown, a senior, couldn't stop Dakota powerhouse Josh Alber (44-0), who etched his name into Illinois history by capping his fourth consecutive undefeated campaign.

Alber controlled the match from the start on the way to a 16-5 major decision in a championship rematch, which was contested at 120 last season.

Brown (43-4) knew he was going to have his work cut out for him and was satisfied with his career even though he never captured a gold medal.

"I feel like I had an outstanding career," he said. "In middle school, I made it to the finals and lost 2-1. So I'm a three-time runner-up."

His departure will certainly be tough for Coal City, but the future is still bright with four state qualifiers among those returning.

"We've got a state champ and a two-time state finalist coming back to lead us," Masters said. "We should be in good shape."

Earlier in the day, six other area competitors clinched medals.

Wilmington's Nick Hawkins (160) and Dexter Fierro (182) both went 3-0 on the day to capture third place.

Herscher's Anthony Rink ended up fifth at 106, and Wilmington's Austin Headrick was sixth at 132.

Herscher's Brandon Malone (126) and Dwight's Anthony Bauer (195) both settled for sixth after injuries forced them to bow out of their final two matches.