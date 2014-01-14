Girls high school basketball: Joliet Catholic beats McNamara for second time this season

Not much has slowed down Bishop McNamara this season, but Joliet Catholic continues to be a thorn in the Fightin' Irish's side.

After handing McNamara a 39-point loss during tournament action in November, the Angels came out on top again Monday 62-43 in a rematch of Class 3A top 10 teams — this time in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

While the outcome was closer, it wasn't much in doubt with Khadaizha Sanders on the bench for a majority of the night.

McNamara's star guard picked up three fouls in the opening quarter and spent the entire second quarter watching from the sideline.

Her absence didn't bode well for the Irish, who watched a 13-11 lead after one quarter turn into a 37-27 halftime deficit, thanks in large part to turnovers.

McNamara (13-3, 3-1) turned the ball over 11 times in the second quarter alone, often with ill-advised passes, and Joliet Catholic capitalized with 12 points off turnovers in the frame.

"Against a team like that, you can't make those kinds of passes. You can't create those types of turnovers," said McNamara coach Ramon Daguinsin, whose team finished with 27 turnovers.

"We've just got to learn from that."

Joliet Catholic (16-0, 5-0) came in tied for second in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll. Bishop McNamara ended the Angels' season last year in a sectional semifinal, and coach Ed Schodrof's squad hasn't lost since.

Led by Michigan State University-commit Jasmine Lumpkin, Joliet Catholic's trap defense made life difficult on McNamara — particularly with Sanders on the bench.

"They're long and they get to their spots really quickly," Daguinsin said.

Sanders re-entered the contest to start the second half but picked up her fourth foul just 2:57 into the third quarter. She didn't see the court again until early in the final quarter and finished the night with only six points.

"She's as special as any player we'll face all year," Schodrof said of Sanders. "Whenever we got her matched up one-on-one, I told our girls to take it to the basket [and try to draw the foul.]"

McNamara's offense fell flat without its floor general.

After Kyleigh Payne helped kept things close with 12 points in the second quarter, the Irish managed only seven total in the third quarter and watched its deficit balloon to 48-34. They wouldn't come close than 13 in the final frame.

Lumpkin scored 12 points of her own in the fourth to finish with a game-high 26 points.

Payne led Bishop McNamara with 13 points. Corinne O'Connor followed with 11 points, while Kyisha Hunt posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds before leaving with an injury.