Girls high school basketball: Watseka surges past Iroquois West

WATSEKA — In a game of runs sparked by various things, it all came back to where it started Thursday: Watseka junior guard Natalie Castonguay breaking free and giving her team enough breathing room against Iroquois West.

Castonguay dropped in a game-high 22 points, and Watseka put away the Raiders for a big 61-47 win in Sangamon Valley Conference play.

"She brought it tonight," Watseka coach Rebecca Swigert said. "If the game could have been at 4 o'clock, it wouldn't have been too soon for her."

In an energetic game that raised money for breast cancer awareness, it was closer than the final score shows. Both teams made their runs. Watseka made its spurts off turnovers, and Iroquois West went after the offensive boards in its own push.

But ultimately, Watseka's sudden third-quarter run was enough, with Castonguay providing some fourth-quarter scores to send Iroquois West to its first loss.

Often, it was senior guard Devin Curry finding Castonguay, whether it was long passes or dropping it off to her in transition.

"I think we just feel that we're there and read each other well," Castonguay said.

Watseka (14-2, 2-2) suddenly grabbed a sizable lead with its quick third-quarter run, right after Iroquois West (15-1, 3-1) had pushed ahead.

Castonguay had her own steal and lay-in in a 15-0 run that went into the fourth quarter, but junior Taylor Bauer came alive as well in her 14-point night.

She also had a steal and score, and her two 3-pointers pushed the lead to 40-28 moments into the fourth quarter.

It was all after Iroquois West had gone up 28-25.

"I say that's our experience and the fact that we have multiple weapons," Swigert said. "We can get a 3-pointer from our post player off of our defense, but we can have Nat running the floor, and Devin and her, they play off each other so well."

Iroquois West, which lost the turnover battle 21-8, trimmed its deficit to five, but Castonguay broke free twice, putting in one open layup to push the lead back to eight.

Curry usually carries the scoring load for Watseka, and she still had 14 points. But many came on late free throws, and she was held scoreless in the first half. Still, her two buckets gave the Warriors the lead for good during their big run.

"Momentums always switch," said Curry, who added five steals. "So I guess they had momentum, and then it was our turn. And then we kept it."

After an even first half, Iroquois West grabbed a three-point lead in the third quarter behind hustle and offensive rebounding.

Sophomore forward Andrea Kuoss put in her own miss and was fouled during the run, part of her 15-point, nine-rebound night. But after Watseka's spurt, the Raiders could never catch up.

"We didn't want it," said Iroquois West coach Kristy Arie of her team's response. "They wanted it more than we did."

Back at .500 in conference play, Watseka hopes to still make a run at the top third of the conference. Being 1-2 wasn't a spot the Warriors were supposed to be in, and they knew it.

"It was written on our board before the game, to get back to [.500]," Curry said.