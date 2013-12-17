Girls high school basketball: Boilermakers stay hot

Bradley-Bourbonnais jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and rode that momentum to a 46-37 SouthWest Suburban Red win over Andrew on Tuesday.

Martha Burse had 19 points to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais (8-1, 2-0). Carmisha Chavers finished with eight points, and Dionna Sanders had seven.

<strong>Grace Christian 47, Christ Lutheran 27</strong>

The Crusaders were strong out of the gate, building a 19-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Leading Grace Christian (5-4) was Carleigh Johnson, who accumulated 21 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. Sami Milner scored eight points and had 10 rebounds, and Courtney Johnson had eight points, four rebounds and eight blocks.

<strong>Grant Park 41, Illinois Lutheran 36</strong>

The Dragons went on the road and earned a hard-fought River Valley victory.

Melissa DuMontelle was strong on both ends of the floor, scoring 11 points and getting seven steals. Michelle Henson had nine points and six steals for Grant Park (4-3, 3-2), and Holly Anderson finished with eight points and six rebounds.

<strong>Watseka 52, Peotone 38</strong>

Devin Curry had 13 points and a school record 12 assists to lead the Warriors to a nonconference win.

Taylor Bauer had 10 points, and Natalie Castonguay added eight for Watseka (7-2).

Skyler Hall led Peotone (8-4) with 13 points. Cora Graffeo supplied 10 points and six rebounds.

The visiting Warriors shot at a 42 percent clip, and the Blue Devils were just 23 percent from the field.