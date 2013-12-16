Boys swimming: Kankakee earns win, BBCHS falls in dual meet

Kankakee improved to 2-1 on the season by dominating its visitors from Eisenhower 129-47 on Monday.

Andrew Doyle, Ben Osick and Tanner Regez all managed a sweep of their four events.

Doyle won the 50-yard freestyle (25.35 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 10.72 seconds).

He teamed with Regez, Osick and Quinn McConnell to place first in the 200 medley relay in 1:54.92. Doyle, Regez and Osick were then joined by Alex Palacios to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.49).

Osick's individual wins came in the 200 individual medley (2:23.48) and 100 freestyle (55.78).

Regez took top honors in the 200 freestyle (2:06.88) and 100 butterfly (1:03.27).

<strong>Lincoln-Way North 92, Bradley-Bourbonnais 78</strong>

The Boilermakers came up just short in their home opener to fall to 1-1 in dual competition this season.

Adam Schroeder led Bradley-Bourbonnais by collecting wins in two individual events and one relay.

His individual victories came in the 200 individual medley (2:12.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.84). He combined with Angelo Dalde, Dawson Schu and Nick Dalzell to win the 200 medley relay in 1:52.90.

Dalzell also picked up a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.83.