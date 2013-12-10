High school wrestling: Coal City splits with Seneca, Plano

The Coalers managed a split by the slimmest of margins.

Coal City went 1-1 in a pair of duals Tuesday in Plano, edging Seneca 35-33 and losing 58-21 to Plano, one of the top teams in Class 1A.

Joey Rivera (106 pounds), Cody Minnick (113) and Riley Kauzlaric (182) won both of their matches for Coal City. Minnick collected a pair of pins, and Rivera and Kauzlaric each had one pin. Kauzlaric also registered a win by technical fall.

Matt Girot (120) and Dakota Gagnon (220) each collected a pin against Seneca to help push the Coalers to the victory.