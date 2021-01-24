COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Busy weekend for Olivet

<strong>MEN'S BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene University 90, St. Xavier 79</strong>

Senior guard John Contant continued his scorching start this season with an 8-0 run of his own in a first half in which he made four 3-pointers in a row to push the Tigers ahead early in Saturday's home Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tilt. ONU won by a comfortable 11-point margin 90-79.

Contant finished with 22 points on the day to go along with eight rebounds, six assists and a steal. He was second on the team in scoring to CJ Smith, who was 5 for 7 from deep and totaled 24 points, four rebounds and two assists. Alex Gross had 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

The Tigers improved to 4-3 on the season and 3-1 in the CCAC. They'll be back in action Monday with a 7 p.m. home game against East-West University.

<strong>Lakeland Community College 105, Kankakee Community College 103 (OT)</strong>

The Cavaliers saw a 13-point lead evaporate during the final five minutes of regulation before ultimately falling in overtime to drop to 1-1 on the season Saturday.

Ahmed Mahmoud led the Cavaliers with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists. Former Kankakee Kay Darion Binion scored 17 points. Chris Roberts had 16 points and three assists. Chaz Hinds notched a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Kieon Gill was the fifth Cavalier in double-figures and stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

KCC will look to get back above .500 when it hosts Bryant & Stratton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>WOMEN'S BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>No. 20 St. Xavier 82, Olivet Nazarene University 79</strong>

The Tigers held tough with the 20th-ranked team in the country, leading at the end of both the second and third quarters, but the Cougars saved their best for last with 27 points in the fourth quarter -- the most they had in any quarter Saturday.

Kennedy Johnson did it all for the Tigers in defeat, finishing with a team-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Zanna Myers drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Maggie Cora hit five triples off the bench and scored 17 points, and Caroline Boehne also was stellar off the bench with nine points and 15 boards.

The Tigers fell to 8-2 (4-1) and ended a seven-game winning streak. They'll look to start a new one at home at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 against Governors State University.

<strong>MEN'S SWIM AND DIVE</strong>

<strong>No. 4 Olivet Nazarene University 179, Lewis University 72</strong>

The Tigers had a dominant weekend in the water with a triple-digit victory against their nonconference foes from Romeoville in the team's lone home meet of the season.

Peter Adams was victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.46 s) and 50-yard freestyle (22.08). Nicholas Klenner won a pair of solo events, the 100-yard backstroke (52.71) and 200-yard backstroke (1:52.97). He was also on the first-place 400-yard medley relay team, along with Alejandro Evreinoff-Salinas, Connor Harrison and Christian Mikrut.

Evreinoff-Salinas also was victorious in the 200-yard breaskstroke (2:10.01). Harrison won the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.33), and Mikrut won the 100-yard butterfly (51.50). Erik Firganek, Kyle Letley, Fianfranco Lanzino and Mason Beall won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:15.90).

<strong>WOMEN'S SWIM AND DIVE</strong>

<strong>No. 5 Olivet Nazarene University 135, Lewis University 114</strong>

The women's team also picked up a win against the Flyers on Senior Day on Sunday, albeit in much more highly-contested fashion for NAIA's fifth-ranked women's team in the nation.

Former Bradley-Bourbonnais standout Megan Schroeder won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.11) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:25.75). Camila Mass swept the butterfly events, winning the 100-yard race (1:00.62) and 200-yard race (2:19.90). Senior Karla Islas took first in the 1650-yard freestyle (18:22.43).

Jordan Enders won the 50-yard freestyle (24.77 s), and Kayla Deubel won the 100-yard freestyle (54.73). Carley Logan won the 500-yard freestyle (5:26.76), and Julie Vega won the 200-yard individual medley.