Illini fall to Terrapins 75-66

The Illini (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) had a rare off-night at home and the result was a 9-point loss to the No. 9 Terrapins of Maryland (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten). The Illini played hard, but not very well in what was dubbed the “biggest” game in years.

Despite their poor overall play, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood put things into perspective, “We’re a still playing for a championship, this game doesn’t define anything.” And he is absolutely right, even after this loss, the Illini are well within striking distance of a Big Ten Championship.

The beginning of the game was all Illinois with the Illini lead ballooning to 14 points midway through the first half. A tough Maryland run fueled by lights-out perimeter shooting brought them back from the brink. At halftime the Illini led 42-40.

The second half was all Maryland as they took the lead early in the second half and did not give it up the rest of the way. They took advantage of an Illini team that looked lost facing a zone. Despite that, Illinois was in it up until the final minutes when Maryland shut the door.

This year’s Illini have been known for their tough defense but tonight that usually rock solid line was porous. The Illini allowed Maryland to hit 10 threes at a 38 percent clip. The Terps shot 46 percent for the night as a whole.

The Illini, conversely, shot 36 percent from the field and a paltry 58 percent from the free throw line. Missed free throws are what really put the nail in the coffin for the Illini, stifling runs throughout the second half. The Illini left 10 points off the board coming from missed free throws.

The Illini were led by Ayo Dosunmu, who finished with 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting while adding five rebounds. Alan Griffin was the hottest offensive player for the Illini, shooting 3-for-5 with all three makes coming from behind the arc. Griffin also grabbed five rebounds with four of them coming on the offensive end.

Maryland was paced by their star point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. who finished with 20 points; burying three threes along the way. Terp center Jaylen Smith notched a double double with 11 points and 11 boards.

This marks the second straight loss for the Illini; who finished January with a 7-0 record. They drop to second in the Big Ten, a game behind from Maryland with a tough stretch of games ahead. The Illini stay home to face Michigan State next Tuesday.