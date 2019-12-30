Cal Beats Illinois 35-20 in 2019 Redbox Bowl

The 2019 season was full of ups and downs for the Illini. Although it ultimately ended with a loss, it was a loss in a bowl game. This season marked the first postseason appearance for the Illini since 2014 and sends the team into the ‘20s on a high note.

The Illini offense was clicking in the first quarter putting up 10 points on their first two possessions. Quarterback Brandon Peters looked sharp, capping off the second drive with an on-the-run touchdown pass to tight end Daniel Barker. After that the offense stalled, not finding the endzone again until the fourth quarter. The run game, something our offense is built around, never really got going with Peters leading the team in rushing yards with 68.

Peters finished the game 22-for-37 for 273 to go along with one touchdown pass and one interception. Peters also led the Illini in rushing yards with 68 as previously mentioned. Donny Navarro led the team in receiving yards, totallng 77 yards on six catches.

On the other side, quarterback Chase Garbers and the Cal offense had their way with the Illinois secondary. While Cal totaled one less passing yard than the Illini, 272, they were dominant in the air against a depleted Illini defense. They also were very successful on the ground with running back Christopher Brown Jr. totaling 120 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

Penalties killed Illinois throughout the game. The defense totaled four defensive pass interference penalties and the offense was called for three delay-of-game penalties. On three of the four pass interference calls, Cal scored on the play after.

The Illini were severely shorthanded, missing several starters, including linebacker Jake Hansen, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and center Doug Kramer. Adding those names, and others, to the already long list of Illini impact players who had their seasons cut short by injury made for a pretty thin depth chart come the bowl game.

The result of the game aside, the fact that they were there playing the game should be considered a win for the program. In the eyes of the players, this year's season set the bar for the future. “It sets the minimum standard for us for sure,” said sophomore safety Sydney Brown. “Now just making a bowl game is expected of us.”

Many other players had similar thoughts to Brown. The general mind of the team, even so soon after a loss, is that this team gained valuable experience and will look to build on that next season.

The last game of the season means the last game in the career of every senior on the team. After the game, a few seniors offered their single favorite moment as an Illini.

Reggie Corbin: “Jamal Milan came home with me for Christmas last year and our family got him a gift and he cried.”

Dre Brown: “My guy Reggie Corbin, we came in together, we said we were going to help build the program and I feel like we did, we accomplished our goal, we accomplished our mission.”

Dele Harding: “Meeting my actual brothers, people I grew up with over the course of these four years… these are guys that I can call on whenever, if I need them they are there if they need me I am there, just the whole brotherhood aspect of it… our bond is like no other.”

Kenyon Jackson: “Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver… me and T.Y. were the only two D tackles that came in together we got a brotherhood that is unmatched. We’ve always pushed each other since freshman year to get better. Just sitting out on that field seeing this our last game being together was just so emotional the feelings that were there… there had been so many nights we had put extra work in together, so many nights we cried together and so many nights we talked about what we wanted to do in the future … those two guys right there, I love them.”

Every single one of these quotes is about a person. Not a play, not a game, but a teammate. Every team in the country will claim they are a family but this Illinois team lives that. In everything they do, both on the field and off the field, they are a family brought together through football.