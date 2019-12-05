Men's volleyball coming to ONU

BOURBONNAIS — As the fall season officially reaches its end and the chilling temperatures of winter arrive, volleyball fans are usually dealt with a nine-month hiatus until the season begins again at the high school and college levels.

But at Olivet Nazarene University, that’s about to change.

Men’s volleyball is coming to the ONU athletics program and it’s coming soon. The announcement was initially made in September, with the program’s debut season slated for the spring of 2021.

Olivet’s athletic director, Gary Newsome, said the idea had been considered by the board for a couple of years. The discussion began when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics made men’s volleyball a championship sport in 2018.

When the Tigers’ conference, the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, declared men’s volleyball a conference sport around the same time, Olivet finally had the incentive it needed to look into bringing a team to campus.

Newsome said the hope is that a coach will be hired by January. Ideally, one coach will oversee both the men’s and women’s teams, as longtime women’s coach Brenda Williams retired at the end of the 2019 season.

While practices will begin in October 2020, the season will not begin until January 2021, giving the new team a full calendar year to prepare for the fast paced, competitive season up ahead.

And the Tigers are not hesitating to get the show on the road. The recruitment team is already hard at work, advertising at several Illinois high schools.

The word is out and recruiting forms can be found on Olivet’s website at onutigers.com/volleyball-recruiting. Recruiting days will take place on the third week of January, as well as on the first week of February. Coach or not, perspective students who are interested in this new opportunity will have the opportunity to meet with Newsome himself and learn more.

Interest in a men’s volleyball team is increasing rapidly. According to Newsome, several young men have called asking if Olivet offers the sport and he wants to use that momentum as soon as possible.

“I don’t want to wait until a head coach is hired in order to start recruiting,” Newsome said. “I want to get some done now so that when the new coach comes in, [they’ll] hopefully have leads to get these young men and the team can get right into the season.”

The team will compete in the CCAC, the same conference the school’s other teams compete in, with schools predominantly located in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

More information about the head coach, practices, and official competition dates will be released in the near future.